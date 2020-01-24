London Knight Markus Phillips holds off Windsor Spitfire Curtis Douglas in OHL promotion of Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. (Nick Brancaccio / Postmedia News)

WINDSOR – It was perhaps a wasted attempt on the part of London Knights defender Kirill Steklov.

While the buzzer sounded, Steklov dutifully followed the gamepuck of London’s 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires for a season-high crowd of 5,866 at the WFCU Center on Thursday.

It was the fourth consecutive win in London, but more importantly, the 800th win in Ontario Hockey League for head coach Dale Hunter.

Despite Steklov’s efforts, it is hard to imagine that the 59-year-old Hunter might as well find a special place on his cloak as his previous 799.

It is even more likely that Hunter’s attention had already focused on the Hamilton Bulldogs, who will face the Knights in Budweiser Gardens on Friday night. Only Brian Kilrea (1,193) and the late Bert Templeton (907) achieve more OHL coaching gains than Hunter.

“(800 wins is) an achievement,” Hunter said. “I have had many good players who have won the victories for me, so it’s a good thing.”

Regarding milestone gamepucks, Hunter said that trainers usually collect them “and they place them on a plaque.” They are somewhere nearby. “

London was opportunistic in eliminating the young Spitfires, who are number 9 in the Canadian Hockey League rankings.

Windsor, Ontario. January 23, 2020. London Knights Markus Phillips holds Windsor Spitfires Curtis Douglas, right, off in OHL-action of Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. (NICK BRANCACCIO / Windsor Star)

Windsor, Ontario. January 23, 2020. London Knights head coach Dale Hunter behind the bench in OHL game against Windsor Spitfires at Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. In the photo, Hunter speaks with players Nathan Dunkley, left, Antonio Stranges and Jason Willms. (NICK BRANCACCIO / Windsor Star)

Windsor, Ontario. January 23, 2020. London Knights Liam Foudy is wedged between Windsor Spitfires Luke Boka and Curtis Douglas, at the top, in OHL action from Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. (NICK BRANCACCIO / Windsor Star)

Windsor, Ontario. January 23, 2020. London Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu hangs his head after goal by Windsor Spitfires in the first period of OHL action at Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. (NICK BRANCACCIO / Windsor Star)

The knights had an answer for every Windsor threat, as London claimed the ninth victory in their last 10 games and with two points from the inactive Kitchener Rangers, they took first place in the Midwest division with a game in hand.

“We are good.” Hunter said about his team. “It’s pretty good parity on our side, in our conference. So every game is a fight. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Spitfires had the knights locked in their own zone for the first two minutes of the game and London captain Alec Regula was given an early offense, but Windsor could not do anything to the advantage of the man and the visiting team quickly found his leg.

Nathan Dunkley chose a lazy pass and found Hunter Skinner, whose point shot went off the bar and put the knights on the board first.

Curtis Douglas tied the game for the Spitfires with a goal in his fourth consecutive game and sixth in six games, but Windsor was unable to reach the break, even when Antonio Stranges attacked a Luke Evangelista shot rebound and buried it. the knights rise 2-1 with 3.6 seconds left in the opening period.

“(The Spitfires) started well and then we got some timely goals,” Hunter said. “(That) with four seconds left, that always hurts. We happened the other way around. It puts a little back in the dressing room. That was a big goal for us. “

The veteran experience of London proved again early in the second period with the Spitfires again while playing. Evangelista forced a turnover at the Windsor end and the knights just played a long pass on the ice rink. The Spitfires were never able to regain possession and Evangelista found Jason Wilms in the faceoff circle and pushed the London lead to 3-1.

Will Cuylle got the Spitfires back within a goal, but the Knights answered three minutes later with Evangeslista burying a puck from a clamber in the fold with less than two minutes to play in the period.

Just 21 seconds later, Nathan Dunkley found out about the Windsor defense and defeated Kari Piiroinen to raise London by 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Rookie Xavier Medina replaced Piiroinen to start the third period, but the action did not lead to a rally for the Spitfires, who split four games with the Knights this season.

Jonathan Gruden in London pushed the London lead to four goals before Daniel D’Amico’s late power-play goal for Windsor closed the score.

jpparker@postmedia.com

twitter.com/winstarparker