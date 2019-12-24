Dakota Johnson joins Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow on a family trip to Aspen

Loading...

Here is a family drama about snow.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, were seen on vacation in Aspen with their two children, Apple and Moses, as well as with the girlfriend of the Coldplay leader, "50 Shades of Gray," Dakota Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson, 30, was photographed having a good time with her boyfriend and Paltrow's 15-year-old daughter. The trio seemed curled up with warm winter hats and coats while they were drinking hot drinks together.

Before the tour, Martin, 42, arrived on the slopes with Paltrow, 47, and his 13-year-old son, Moses.

Paltrow's new husband, Brad Falchuk, was not photographed, and it is not clear if he is on the trip.

Martin and Paltrow married in 2003 but "consciously decoupled" 13 years later. The star of "The Politician" remarried Falchuk, 48, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Martin has been seeing Johnson from time to time since January 2018.

.