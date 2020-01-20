Dakota Fanning looks like a mermaid at the 2020 SAG Awards

Dakota Fanning stepped out of the 2020 SAG awards this year and looked like a real mermaid!

The actress opted for a mint green dress designed by Valentino with a cut-out detail on the body. This pale shade of green works fabulously against the blond locks and porcelain skin tone of Fanning. The dress had a glittering texture and intricate beads that certainly reminded us of the glittering tail of a mermaid.

Fanning wore her hair in messy beach-like waves that certainly also contributed to the mermaid atmosphere of this look. We love the glitzy yet elegant feel of this dress and how much it stood out in the sea of ​​black and gold dresses on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards.

View the Dakota Fanning mermaid moment at the SAG awards: