Dakar 18 Game Download Free For PC !!

About Dakar 18

Dakar 18 is a racing game developed by Bigmoon Entertainment and also published by Deep Silver for MS Windows and PS 4. It is based on the famous Amaury Sport Organization. The game’s release date is September 25, 2018. It has different modes like single-player and multiplayer.

Dakar 18 has many features like multiplayer games and online and offline single-player games. The size of the game world is over 5791 square miles and it is completely explorable. The five-vehicle categories include cars, trucks and motorcycles. Players can also go out with their vehicles and explore the world with the sand and repair system. Dakar 18 promising that excessive promises and physical flaws are overcome despite good ideas and good navigation.

Given the annual strike of world-famous assemblies organized by Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) in South America, DAKAR 18 is a sensible recreation of the biggest cross-country rally on the planet and highlights an assortment of vehicles, including bikes, vehicles, trucks, quads and UTVs. Players will take part in wild online multiplayer fights just like playing off the bridle and developing dashing skills in a huge open world.

The concrete implication with Porto recently affirmed that if the doubt was well established, there are enough meetings which seize the uniqueness of the Dakar and its enormous difficulties to make a purchase more than beneficial. This work takes care to exist outside of whatever you climb on your first visually impaired crest and crawl to the top and see stretches of the sweeping area, including the phases of Peru, Bolivia and of Argentina under a sun of preparation. Perhaps this is really the best view of the motorsport video game.

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Hard disk space: 4 GB of available hard disk space

