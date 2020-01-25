Daisy Pearce, the leading actress of the Melbourne Demons, is making a comeback when Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn injures her hand

“She sees the game very well, has a lot of awareness and is a good ball user,” said Stinear.

Sinead Goldrick ended traditional Irish initiation into Australian football when she ran through the middle to be punished for the Dublin recruit not bouncing off the ball and impressing with her pace.

Star midfielder Lily Mithen rolled her ankle in the second quarter, but should be fine in the first round against North Melbourne on February 8, while Ainslie Kemp, who has recovered from an ACL injury, shot a fright through the camp when it also went down. However, Stinear said the 22-year-old had also rolled her ankle.

He was more impressed with the standard that was shown in the game as they prepared to play the kangaroos in the first round at Casey Fields.

“We were far better defensively than in previous seasons, which is exciting for the team,” said Stinear.

Collingwood had also brought Chloe Molloy home from Lisfranc after a serious foot injury. The up-and-coming star’s winner showed that she had lost little agility, had two early shots on goal and avoided three opponents at the same time in a passage that deserved to be a highlight.

Brianna Davey was strong in her first game for the Magpies since the Carlton cross on the defensive, while Jaimee Lambert was dynamic in midfield.

Brianna Davey.Credit: Getty Images

The Blues went to North Melbourne in their practice game at Ikon Park and were able to recover from a six-goal deficit at the beginning of the second quarter. With Lucy McEvoy as the second largest draft picker for Carlton, they only went back eight points.

Lauren Brazelle from Carlton was carried off the floor in the second quarter after a head slap on a stretcher and hospitalized for violent attacks on a feature of the game.

The Western Bulldogs suffered a blow when their skipper Ellie Blackburn suffered a hand injury in the second quarter and was sent for scanning. The Bulldogs were too good for the cats when Bonnie Toogood scored three goals for Whitten Oval’s home team.

The Cats will be pleased to show some system after last week’s disappointment against Melbourne and will bring some level of confidence to their first round with Fremantle.

St. Kilda also won her practice game against Gold Coast, which was held in Southport, Queensland. Both teams will compete this season, with the Saints opening their season against the Western Bulldogs in Moorabbin on February 9th.

