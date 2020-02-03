Dairy farmer and grain farmer say that Trump’s trade wars have been devastating

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4597228002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=donald-trump%2Ccommunities-and-subcultures%2Ctrade-and-commerce%2Cagriculture%2Cjoy%2Coverall-positive%2Cagriculture%2Ctrade-wars%2Cmexico%2Cagriculture%2Ccrop-farming%2Ccommodities%2Ccommunities%2Cchina%2Cdairy-industry%2Cwisconsin%2Ctammy-baldwin&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money&series=" name="snow-player/4597228002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/media/2019/11/22/USATODAY/usatsports/imageforentry48-qly.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Tammy Baldwin: Baldwin is a politician in Wisconsin who served three terms in the state assembly before her election to the US Congress as a junior senator from Wisconsin. Baldwin became Wisconsin’s first female senator and first openly gay person in Congress. Baldwin was born and grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files)

A dairy farmer from Cadott will be present on Tuesday in the State of the Union of President Donald Trump as a guest of Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin.

Les Danielson, who has a small dairy farm and a grain farm, says he hopes to talk to lawmakers about the difficult times that American farmers have experienced as a result of the Trump trade wars.

“For grain farmers, it’s just as bad as the dairy situation,” Danielson said.

Farmers benefit from trade agreements that Trump has concluded with Canada, Mexico and China. But for some years they were excluded from some markets and lost ground in others, because the US was stuck in trade disputes with its largest trading partners.

It will take some time before raw materials such as soybeans, corn, wheat and dairy products take advantage of China’s promise to buy more American agricultural products. And while the US-Mexico-Canada agreement is useful, Danielson said, it is not much different for farmers than the North American free trade agreement that it has replaced.

“I’m glad it’s over, but it won’t affect our prices at all,” he said.

Wisconsin loses about two dairy farms a day, mostly small family farms. Many of those farms had been bleeding money for five years – or hardly ever breaking it. The loss of those farms and the impact on farms and communities that depend on a farm economy are unlikely to be undone.

“It’s really disappointing to see what happened to the American countryside. Our small towns are just being killed,” Danielson said.

In 2018, Baldwin visited Danielson’s farm to discuss the reforms she had implemented in the two-part Farm Bill, including grants for dairy business innovation, anti-fraud biologic measures, and mental health resources for farmers.

“Farmers in Wisconsin are an important driver of our agricultural economy and the backbone of our rural communities, but right now our farmers are facing a perfect storm of challenges that have threatened their businesses and our communities,” Baldwin said in a statement.

Danielson said he saw that dairy farms in his area go bankrupt, including one just three miles from his farm. He blames the trade wars for part of the downfall.

“It seems that the first thing we did was to poke Canada and then kick Mexico. And because China has refused to buy American soybeans for so long and then does everything they can to buy in South America, it has a huge effect on our markets, “he said.

