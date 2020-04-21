Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group form joint ventures for hydrogen trucks and buses

The Traton Group will face stiff competition from Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, which have teamed up to develop and scale fuel cells in large trucks and other use cases.

The Swedish company will acquire 50 percent of the joint venture at around 600 million euros (~ $ 650 million), and together with its new German partner, accelerate the development of alternative fuel technology under the Green Deal, which will make Europe carbon neutral by 2050.

“This joint initiative with the Volvo Group is an important milestone in bringing fuel trucks and buses to our roads,” said Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler Truck AG.

“As a joint venture, we make it clear that we believe in hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles. But in order to make this vision a reality, other companies and agencies must also support and facilitate this development, first and foremost, to create the fuel needed. infrastructure, “added Volvo Group CEO and President Martin Lundstedt.

Both companies will become 50/50 partners in a joint venture that will operate separately. As a result, Daimler and Volvo will continue to be competitors in all other business areas, but the merger will reduce development and production costs. To support the partnership, Daimler Trucks will bring together the entire fuel group’s activities in the new fuel cell unit and will benefit from the expertise of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH, which has two decades of experience in the field.

The final agreement is expected to be signed in the third quarter and will be closed by the end of the year. After that, the joint venture will operate in Nabern, Germany, and production facilities in Germany and Canada. Hydrogen trucks and buses will enter mass production after 2025.

