Daimler Feels The Pain

Daimler is in the shoe, so is Renault, so is Hyundai, and so are the car suppliers. I’m happy to report that I’m not (currently) in a trash can. All of this and more in The Morning Shift for April 23, 2020.

1st Gear: First-quarter Daimler profits fell to about 70 percent

Daimler (which had one of the factories closed by the workers in question, who were not adequately protected by coronavirus) is spending some time, it’s almost almost because of coronavirus, of course.

From Reuters:

Vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has suffered as customers scoured car and truck showrooms during coronavirus blockades and analysts said the slide in Daimler’s valuation last year pushed more for deepen alliances with rivals.

Daimler said preliminary earnings in the quarter prior to interest and tax (EBIT) fell 68.9% to 719 million euros ($ 777 million), while sales and revenue fell the vehicles race this year. The added EBIT for Mercedes-Benz vehicles decreased by more than 56% to 603 million euros.

An analyst also speculated that Daimler should consider a merger with another carmaker to save costs. What a wild guy he would be! Even in these trying times.

NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said the company’s fourth warning from chief Ola Kaellenius that it took in May came as no surprise but the pandemic put pressure on builders to find savings through alliances or mergers.

“Fiat Chrysler and PSA are just getting started. Maybe it’s time for Daimler to think about a deal given the low valuation,” he said, referring to the planned merger between Italy and the United States. giant car and Peugeot of France.

(…)

Schwope of NordLB said three combinations for Daimler were logical: deepening an alliance with BMW (BMWG.DE) or partners Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan (7201.T), or combining with Volvo sharing the same Chinese investor, Geely.

2nd Equipment: Germophobia will be good for selling a car, or something

Bloomberg’s thesis in this new story is that underappreciated demographic germophobia could drive car sales because they no longer have confidence in public transportation. The data supporting this thesis is, well, a bit disappointing, but I am convinced that Bloomberg can still be trusted to tackle the widest possible angle of Bloomberg in a possible story.

When Jason Rogers ’Buick Rendezvous flushed its exhaust system and became indiscriminate last year, the cable and internet retailer and weekend chancellor decided not to just take the bus to downtown Nashville from his house 10 miles south.

That 45-minute shift worked until the coronavirus hit cities in the United States in February. Then, Rogers said, he started renting the car last week to avoid catching Covid-19 on the bus and taking it home to his two children. With rental rates costing him $ 1,200 a month, the father is said to be now looking to buy a car and stay out of public traffic.

Failing to understand how to get a rental car, which has presumably welcomed several drivers in recent weeks, is a lot of an upgrade, but they are digressing.

The precautions Rogers and others take are a blast of hope for bodybuilders and negotiators who need a depressed vehicle sale to give up.

(…)

Any jump in car purchases from adverse virus switches will only mitigate the damage done to U.S. vehicle sales that IHS Markit sees fall 27% this year to just 12.5 million cars and trucks.

There’s also a parallel story here about how Uber and Lyft also suffer from the fear of viruses, but they’re still hanging on in the first place. Still “Germophobes Shunning Public Transit Give Carmakers a Little Hope” is about 2020 as the Bloomberg headlines.

3rd Equipment: Hyundai Bad But Not Like Daimler

The gains of each manufacturer are about the same now, some better and some worse than others. That’s all very bad for now, it seems like they all say it, but of course there will be a recovery in the second half of 2020! Pensemu! We hope so! Hyundai is no different.

From Reuters:

“Demand is expected to pick up in the second quarter due to the prolonged suspension of dealer operations and factory operations in overseas markets,” Hyundai chief financial officer Kim Sang-hyun said. in a call to win.

“Global automakers expect to see their profitability decline seriously.”

Hyundai said global car demand fell by 24% in the first quarter and more than 40% in March.

Following the spread of the fire, the declines in sales of vehicles in Hyundai’s first quarter sales were blacker in China where it jumped 43%. In South Korea, they fell 14% while in the United States, they fell 11%.

But … better than Daimler!

Net profit jumped 44% to 463 billion won ($ 376 million), below a Refinitiv average estimated 607 billion won, hit by the slowdown in sales in China, a smaller profit from its affiliates and financial losses.

In comparison, Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) warned on Thursday of about a 70% immersion in core earnings for the quarter just ended.

4th Equipment: An Auto Manufacturing Restoration Requires a Supplier Restoration

Automobile News reports that although several auto plants will restart in the first week of May, as will several plans to do so, it will soon move into early operation, so suppliers still need to renovate.

“Yes, suppliers will be ramping up now for the planning (May 4) restart in North America,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich.

To take over production, manufacturers must not only ensure that they are legally allowed to operate, but have a lot of confidence in the employees that it is safe to do so.

“This will be a very slow process in terms of everyone taking up production. It takes so much to be new and different in the installation of the plants, and also for the employees themselves. My sense is the first day, if not, even weeks of production, they will be much slower, ”said Julie Fream, CEO of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association.

The social distance between suppliers ’plants doesn’t sound like much.

Faurecia’s April 17 note to employees addressed the health and safety measures the plant will implement, including checking employee temperatures, limiting entry to the central door and distribution. of masks. These safety measures have been encouraged by automotive suppliers, such as Lear Corp., and OESA.

Workers were told that on returning to the plant, the recommended rule of 6 feet for social distance in the workplace applies only to employees who do not have a mask – otherwise, all employees work at one. distance of 3 feet, a Faurecia. plant employee who asked to remain anonymous told Automotive News. At least 75 employees work with Faurecia’s Tesla switch.

The whole thing will be pretty messy, and (most likely) dangerous.

5th Gear: Renault Gets Over $ 650 Million a Month

A line of credit from the French government will be sought at the rate of billions of euros.

From financial times:

The carmaker hopes to implement the agreement, which will involve a bank-backed loan handed down by the banks and is expected to cost around € 4 billion to € 5 billion, in the coming weeks. The state is Renault’s largest shareholder, with just over 15 percent of the capital.

“We have no visibility on the length of the crisis, no one has, so there is the possibility of going to get credit facilities with the help of the French state… We are going to go to be on the safe side.” , said Clotilde Delbos, Renault’s interim boss. She expects the agreement to be reached by the second half of May.

It’s a little refreshing to hear “We don’t know what the fuck is going on and no one is stopping us” from a car developer rather than the usual “We’ll definitely get back to production, definitely, absolutely happen”. Especially because Renault’s problems aren’t terribly unique.

Costs are incurred, as all of the group’s production workers in Europe are subjected to partial unemployment schemes while 85 per cent of non-manufactured workers are part-time, including 16,000 in the Paris region. . Renault has also cut its marketing budget in half.

Ms Delbos said Renault was going through a worldwide business deal, in countries such as Russia and Turkey, while first-quarter sales were around 19.2 per cent at € 10.2. billion. Renault’s global sales fell 25.9 percent. In Europe they have slipped 36 percent.

The group canceled its dividend and suspended financial guidance, saying it was left “impossible to assess” what the impact would be this year.

.