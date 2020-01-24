Daimler denies low battery problem and says it will build 50,000 Mercedes EQCs this year

Daimler denied a report from Germany saying it would cut production targets for the Mercedes-Benz EQC due to a lack of battery.

Earlier this week, director Magazin released a report claiming that a shortage of battery cells from supplier LG Chem had forced the automaker to reduce its EQC production target from around 60,000 to just 30,000 per year. calendar year 2020.

In a statement to Reuters, however, Daimler spokesman Joerg Howe said that there have been no changes to EQC’s production targets this year. “Daimler plans to produce approximately 50,000 Mercedes-Benz EQC models in 2020,” said Howe.

The German report also claimed that Mercedes-Benz wanted to sell around 25,000 EQC models last year, but only built 7,000 due to the lack of battery. Howe did not say whether this statement is true or not. Daimler, however, seemed to admit that he was having trouble meeting the demand for the battery.

Speaking to director Magazin, the head of Daimler’s works council said the company had encountered problems after Tesla bought Grohmann Engineering, a specialist in battery automation Mercedes-Benz had hired to strengthen its battery manufacturing capacity. This caused problems as it did as the automaker increased production from Deutsche Accumotive, its production unit for electric vehicle batteries.

In a separate report, Auto Bild says that the launch of the EQC in North America has been postponed for a year until 2021, as the company tackles production issues. At the end of October, Mercedes-Benz issued a recall for 1,696 EQC models delivered worldwide due to a defective bolt in the front axle differential which could break.