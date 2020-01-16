After joking, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held the impeachment articles against Trump “tighter than Mike Pence’s sphincter in a room with two women”, Trevor Noah gave an overview of what could happen now now that she has finally returned them to the Senate.

“The big fight will now be whether or not the trial will include new witnesses and new evidence,” said the Daily Show host. “Because you see yesterday, we learned new details about Trump and his shady relationships with Ukraine.”

He was talking about the latest developments in the bomb surrounding Rudy Giuliani’s partner, Lev Parnas, who appears to have turned Trump over, sharing new documents and text messages that involve the president more, including a handwritten note on hotel stationery that expose everything.

“Seriously?” Noah asked. “They wrote the plot of their crime and then kept it? It is a literal written record. Why would you do that? ”

“Only Donald Trump would hire henchmen who also practice scrapbooking,” he added. “They’re like a gang of Martha Stewarts criminals. Also known as Martha Stewarts. ”

