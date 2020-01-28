Daily TV host Trevor Noah laughs at press secretary Stephanie Grisham's ridiculous Trump Spin

Because White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham never held an official White House press briefing, she has rarely been subjected to the satirical ridicule that her predecessors in the Trump administration have endured.

But that changed on Monday night when The Daily Show host Trevor Noah focused on Grisham’s remarks on Fox News – the only mainstream media she will visit – about President Trump’s relationship, or his absence , with Rudy Giuliani, partner of Lev Parnas.

“After Parnas said he was working for Trump to smear Joe Biden, Trump repeatedly said he had no idea who the man was,” said Noah. “And it’s even if they appeared on more photos together than Mariah Carey and the Christmas trees.”

So who is lying? Well, as Noah said, Parnas “got the receipts”.

The host was referring to the newly released audio that Parnas secretly recorded during a 2018 fundraising dinner during which the president can be heard from the time in the United States. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, “Take it out”.

In response, Grisham told Fox, “The president attends many dinners, many round tables with people he does not know.”

“Yes, the president has many, many dinners. Sometimes all the same night, ”joked Noah. “Come on, guys, I’m sorry. You can’t go on pretending that Trump doesn’t know this guy.”

The announcer might understand that Trump doesn’t remember everyone he takes pictures with, but that he doesn’t remember the people with whom he has “private dinners” seemed too exaggerated. “So what?” He asked. “They’re going to be like,” Watch the president get matching quid pro quo tattoos with a lot of people! We can’t expect him to remember everyone! »»

