Daily TV host Trevor Noah destroys the hypocrisy of impeachment from Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz

On the first day of the Senate’s recall trial, Daily Show host Trevor Noah glanced at the “crazy” legal team that President Trump had assembled to defend him. This includes not only Ken Starr, who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton, but also Alan Dershowitz who defended O.J. Simpson. (The two men also defended the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.)

“These lawyers are perfect for Trump,” said Noah, “because they have experience with super guilty people and super excited presidents.”

And while Trump’s defense plans to argue that he should not be removed from office because the indictments do not constitute “criminal” acts, Dershowitz specifically argued the opposite in the Clinton trial. “It is certainly not a crime,” he said in 1999, “if you have someone who completely corrupts the office of president.”

“Yes, it turns out that over the past 20 years, Alan Dershowitz’s legal opinions have changed as much as his hairstyles,” joked the host in response. “Because you see, right now, he says” abuse of power “is not an impenetrable offense, but in the 1990s, he says it.”

But even more infuriating for Noah was the way Dershowitz tried to defend his evolutionary views against Anderson Cooper of CNN. Instead of admitting that he was “wrong” at the time, he simply says that he is “much more correct” now.

“Wait, what ?!” Noah asked. “It is one of the most original lines I have ever heard in my life.”

