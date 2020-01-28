It was a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what you missed with your spoilers overview for January 27-31:

Monday, January 27, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Monday at Y&R, Kyle and Summer will have unfinished business and Amanda will set limits on Billy.

DOOL spoilers

Brady and Kristen will attach if they grieve for their daughter during the Monday episode of DOOL. Also in that episode, Shawn returns to Salem after a phone call from Rafe about Hope and Will and Ciara will debate whether or not the truth comes to the fore. Spoilers also indicate that Sonny and Evan will grow closer, and Kristen will cause problems for Eric and Nicole.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Mondays. Jordan will fear what is coming; Finn will deliver an ultimatum; and Sasha will be shaken.

B&B spoilers

In Monday’s B&B episode, a discouraged Sally decides to put herself first. Quinn will let Eric and Ridge know that she will not be back from Brooke.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Y&R will take a firm stance on Tuesday, while Phyllis will experience a setback.

DOOL spoilers

During Tuesday’s DOOL episode, John and “Steve” will encounter familiar faces while looking for Stefano, while Kate will realize that Marlena is in danger. Gina will also rattle in the store when Shawn arrives at Salem’s insistence and Rani learns that Eli and Gabi are getting married.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Tuesday. Sonny arrives at the ER; Nelle will try to appeal to the senses of Brooke Lynn; and Nikolas will go see Laura.

B&B spoilers

Katie will advise Wyatt about Sally and Flo during Tuesday’s B&B delivery and will assure him that Sally is a survivor. Quinn and Brooke will also claim the Forrester family during an epic confrontation.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Wednesday at Y&R, Chelsea and Nick have an uneasy conversation at his home, and Billy will make a stunning move.

DOOL spoilers

Kate will confront Gina about her and Stefano’s plans for John and Marlena on Wednesday at DOOL, while Anna, Tony and John will be shocked when “Steve” hits Anna. Spoilers also indicate that Rafe will be astonished when Shawn explains his theory of his mother’s strange behavior, and Chad will grill Kristen about her encounter with Stefano.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH on Wednesday. Jax will wonder what the final straw will be; Michael and Sasha will move; and Tracy and Ned will not agree.

B&B spoilers

Quinn goes to the dark side and the point of no return with Brooke on Wednesday’s episode of B&B. Wyatt will also contact Liam for advice about hurting Sally by reuniting with Flo.

Thursday January 30, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Phyllis will set priorities in the Y&R episode on Thursday. Victor also gives an important lesson and Abby hires a new employee.

DOOL spoilers

On Thursday at DOOL, Princess Gina will try to lure Marlena into a trap, while John becomes suspicious about ‘Steve’. Rafe and Shawn too will desperately try to track down Gina and a guilty suspect Kate will make a confession.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Thursday. Carly will be worried; Finn will be upset; and Anna will feel protective.

B&B spoilers

Thomas wants to work with Quinn to get rid of Brooke in Thursday’s B&B episode, while Brooke Liam’s reasoning that Thomas is to blame for not buying Steffy kisses.

Friday January 31, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Rey will look for Paul’s help on Y&R on Friday. Mariah will also struggle with her new reality.

DOOL spoilers

Friday at DOOL, “Steve” will let Marlena know that John is dead, and Chad and Abigail will make a surprising discovery. Spoilers also indicate that Eric will believe that Nicole is with Brady and turn to someone else for comfort, while Brady is thrown at Xander’s request.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Friday. Jason will give a warning; Curtis will be suspicious; and Sonny will take on an enemy.

B&B spoilers

Carter will tell Zoe that she is beautiful and asks her relationship with Thomas in Friday’s B&B episode. Sparks will also fly between Steffy and Liam as they spend more time with Kelly.

