Daily Soap Opera Spoilers Summary - Everything you missed (January 20-24)

It was a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what you missed with your spoilers overview for January 20-24:

Monday, January 20, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Y&R on Monday, Nikki will make an unexpected announcement and Victoria will face challenges to reconnect with Billy.

DOOL spoilers

In Monday’s episode of DOOL, many questions will be answered skipped. Sonny and Justin will revisit the last day of Adrienne’s life, and Sonny will present Will in a surprising way. Brady will also cause tension when he brings Kristen to his parents’ house for Mother’s Day.

GH Spoilers

On Monday at GH, Laura will focus on a new project, and Ava and Nikolas will visit Spencer Cassadine in France.

B&B spoilers

On Monday at Sally, Sally makes it hard for Wyatt to break up with her, and Quinn promises Brooke that he will pay for her marriage to be hindered.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Y&R on Tuesday, Nikki will make an unexpected announcement, while Victor sets off a plan. Elena and Amanda will also make it fun.

DOOL spoilers

Because Mother’s Day goes on at DOOL last Tuesday, Adrienne and Sarah are struck by a tragedy, while Tony hears that Anna has betrayed him. Other spoilers indicate that Maggie gets a disturbing visit from someone from her past; Summer Townsend will appear; and Xander will make a recording with Victor.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for Tuesday’s GH episode. Nelle will be shaken; Martin stays close to Valentin; and Michael will find Josslyn in the harbor.

B&B spoilers

Sally will visit Flo’s apartment to set the record on Wyatt on B&B on Tuesday. Thomas will also be happy when Hope lets him comfort her after breaking up with Liam.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Wednesday at Y&R, Adam will plot with Chance while Theo Kyle will sew. Spoilers also indicate that Fen Lauren and Michael are surprised.

DOOL spoilers

Last Mother’s Day still takes place at DOOL on Wednesday. Fans can expect that a complication will occur if Kristen prepares for the birth, and that Will will find Adrienne and Sarah in a precarious situation. Other spoilers suggest that Xander will help Sarah free her baby; Kayla will pass on heartrending news to Justin; and Orpheus will come up.

GH Spoilers

On GH on Wednesday, Michael will defend Sasha, while Sonny will try to comfort Mike. Finn will also confront Nikolas.

B&B spoilers

Eric will give Quinn bad news on Wednesday about Shauna’s living arrangement at B&B, which will feed her fire. In that episode, Thomas will also interfere with Steffy’s plan to tell Liam the truth and promise her the outcome she deserves.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Kyle and Summer will not be finished on Thursday at Y&R, while Amanda sets limits to Billy.

DOOL spoilers

While Mother’s Day continues during Thursday’s DOOL episode, Victor and Xander will make a fateful decision, because a guilty Will will trust JJ. Kristen’s entire world will also be destroyed in the store, while Justin Sonny reports that Adrienne has died.

GH Spoilers

Thursday there will be a few spoilers for GH fans. Jordan will fear what is coming; Finn will deliver an ultimatum; and Sasha will be shaken.

B&B spoilers

A discouraged Sally will decide to put herself in first place on Thursday at B&B, while Quinn tells Eric and Ridge that she will not be back from Brooke.

Friday, January 24, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Friday at Y&R, Nick takes a firm stance and Phyllis will experience a setback.

DOOL spoilers

Last Mother’s Day will continue during the Friday episode of DOOL. Fans can expect Brady to be astonished when he hears what Kristen has done, while Abigail JJ will tell Haley has passed away. Will will also confess to Sonny and Justin in the shop while Jack says goodbye to Adrienne in tears.

GH Spoilers

On GH on Friday, Sonny arrives at the ER and Nelle will try to appeal to the senses of Brooke Lynn. Spoilers also indicate that Nikolas is going to visit Laura.

B&B spoilers

Katie will advise Wyatt about Sally and Flo during Friday’s B&B delivery, and assures him that Sally is a survivor. There will also be an epic confrontation between Quinn and Brooke, as both will claim the Forrester family.

