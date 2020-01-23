Daily Soap Opera Spoilers Summary - Everything you missed (January 13-17)

It was a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what you missed with your spoilers overview for January 13-17:

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for Fame10’s weekly soap-spoilers newsletter.

Monday, January 13, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Sharon will look for answers on Monday. Elsewhere, Victoria confronts Billy, and things get hot when Adam and Chelsea start their new chapter.

DOOL spoilers

In Monday’s DOOL episode, Clyde suggests to Ben to break out of jail. Hattie causes complications for Kate and “Steve” reveals his true identity to Kristen. Ciara is also blown away when the secret of Xander and Victor is revealed.

GH Spoilers

Jason will be suspicious on GH on Monday. Spinelli also reunites with Maxie thanks to the long-awaited return from Bradford Anderson to GH. In the meantime Alexis learns the whole story!

B&B spoilers

On Monday at B&B, Hope breaks out from Brooke about what she saw between Steffy and Liam. Liam also makes a confession to a guilty Steffy regarding their encounter.

2

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Tuesday at Y&R Christel Khalil sees Lily return to Genoa City. Elsewhere, Devon remains determined about something, but we don’t know what, and Victoria gets advice from her mother.

DOOL spoilers

In the episode of DOOL on Tuesday, Chad becomes suspicious of Kate and Lani reveals to JJ what Gabi did! In the meantime the romances are getting warm as Eli proposes to Gabi and Abigail is surprised to find “Steve” with Kristen.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for Tuesday’s GH episode. Tracy reminds Ned of what’s important, Laura interrupts an important conversation and Chase is called to end a fight!

B&B spoilers

Spoilers indicate that Tuesday at B&B urges Shauna Flo to fight for Wyatt. Elsewhere, Steffy is worried about seeing Sally’s designs for the fashion show.

3

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for Y&R for Wednesday! Rey will comfort Sharon and Nick will receive a call from someone in need. Nick also asks Chance about his past and Lola is surprised by Theo.

DOOL spoilers

In the episode of DOOL on Wednesday, Abe is astonished when Eli enters him about Lani. Gina and Stefano come up with a new plot to take John and Marlena apart, while JJ, armed with a hidden agenda, visits Gabi. Julie also has bold advice for Kayla.

GH Spoilers

Wednesday at GH, Tracy will try to bury the hatchet with Olivia. Meanwhile, Lulu wants to know more and Sonny is planning a road trip.

B&B spoilers

On Wednesday at B&B, Flo will reconnect with Wyatt before attending Katie’s family gathering. All hell breaks loose when Brooke learns that Ridge has kissed Shauna.

4

Thursday January 16, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Thursday at Y&R, Phyllis Chance tries to charm and Billy asks Lily for advice. Mariah also gets interesting news from Tessa.

DOOL spoilers

“Steve” convinces John to leave town with him to find Stefano, on Thursday’s DOOL. In the meantime, JJ is trying to disable Gabi’s pacemaker app and Lani is calling in Kristen’s help. Kayla and Rafe also compare comments about Hope.

GH Spoilers

In Thursday’s general hospital, Tracy blames Michael, visits Julian Brad and Gladys supports Sonny’s decision

B&B spoilers

B&B spoilers for Thursday indicate that Katie is making an unexpected request to her loved ones. Brooke also clashes with Quinn and the war is declared.

5

Friday January 17, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

This Friday at Y&R, Victor puts things right in front of Adam. Nikki is also suspicious about the motives of Chelsea and Sharon is open to her family.

DOOL spoilers

DOOL spoilers indicate that Sonny will visit Will in prison on Friday to sign their divorce papers! Elsewhere, Eric and Sarah receive more bad news about Mickey, and Xander wants to know what Ciara will do now that she knows the truth. Kristen also wants to talk to Brady about the day their baby died

GH Spoilers

On Friday at GH, Sonny looks sharp and Brad wakes up roughly. Meanwhile, Chase Jordan is trying to update the Corinthos case.

B&B spoilers

It will be hot in B&B on Friday! Wyatt rejects a beautiful woman who wears lingerie and Eric is forced into the middle of the fight between Brooke and Quinn.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap spoilers!