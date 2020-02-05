Daily Soap Opera Spoilers Summary – Everything you missed (3-7 February)

It was a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what you missed with your spoilers overview for 3-7 February:

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

February 3, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Nikki will bring bad news on Monday at Y&R. Summer will also make a recording, while Victoria will confront Amanda about her relationship with Billy.

DOOL spoilers

Xander will be astonished during the DOOL episode on Monday when he finds Eric and Sarah in a compromising position, while Gina comforts John about Marlena’s ‘death’. Spoilers also indicate that Nicole will come clean, and Chad and Abigail will have many questions after they have the portrait of “Stevano.”

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Mondays. Sonny arrives at the ER; Nelle will try to appeal to the senses of Brooke Lynn; and Nikolas will go see Laura.

B&B spoilers

Quinn goes to the dark side and the point of no return with Brooke on Monday’s B&B episode. In that episode too, Wyatt turns to Liam for advice about hurting Sally by reuniting with Flo.

2

February 4, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Tuesday at Y&R Victor Billy informs while Sharon unexpectedly takes someone into confidence. Devon will also make a difficult decision.

DOOL spoilers

Brady and Kristen share a kiss on DOOL on Tuesday, while Sarah will declare her love for Xander. Spoilers also indicate that Eric and Nicole will be reconciled, and Ciara will fear that she has abandoned Ben.

GH Spoilers

There are a few new developments for GH fans on Tuesday. Jax will wonder what the final straw will be; Michael and Sasha will move; and Tracy and Ned will not agree.

B&B spoilers

Thomas wants to work with Quinn to get rid of Brooke in Tuesday’s B&B episode. Neither will Brooke buy Liam’s reasoning that he, not Thomas, is to blame for kissing Keff.

3

February 5, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Wednesday at Y&R, Victor gives a valuable lesson, while Lola and Kyle discuss their marriage. Victoria and Billy will also argue

DOOL spoilers

In the Wednesday episode of DOOL, Gabi will try to control Julie’s heart, while Sarah and Xander will have a romantic evening. Also in that episode, JJ and Lani will take steps to thwart Gabi’s grip on Julie, and Eric will move in with Nicole again.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans for Wednesday. Carly will be worried; Finn will be upset; and Anna will feel protective.

B&B spoilers

Carter will tell Zoe that she is beautiful and question her relationship with Thomas. Spoilers also indicate that sparks will fly between Steffy and Liam while they spend time with Kelly.

4

February 6, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

Thursday at Y&R, Jack will challenge Theo’s motives, while Amanda’s past will catch up with her.

DOOL spoilers

Thursday’s episode of DOOL will be dramatic, as Gina will give John drugs and Ciara will come up with a new theory about the murderer of Jordan. Spoilers also suggest that Clyde will force Ben to escape from prison with him, and that Rafe and Roman arrive in Prague to look for Hope and Marlena.

GH Spoilers

There are a few new developments for GH on Thursday. Jason will give a warning; Curtis will be suspicious; and Sonny will face an enemy.

B&B spoilers

Katie will be absorbed by Bill’s attentiveness and demonstrative behavior during Thursday’s B&B episode, while Sally Wyatt will close when he expresses concern about her well-being.

5

February 7, 2020

Y&R Spoilers

On Friday at Y&R, Sharon will face her fears and Cassie will be visited from the grave.

DOOL spoilers

DOOL ends on Friday with a bang when “Steve” reveals his true identity to Marlena. Will also helps Clyde and Ben with their escape plan.

GH Spoilers

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Friday. Nelle will feel miserable; Nina will be disgusted; and Martin is called.

B&B spoilers

Quinn wants Flo to marry Wyatt quickly during Friday’s B&B delivery, while Sally receives comfort and support from Katie.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap spoilers!