“Daily Shows” Trevor Noah exposes Team Trump’s hypocrisy over Nancy Pelosi and Rush Limbaugh

After taking a moment to express “shock” about Mitt Romney’s decision to vote for President Trump’s resignation and deep disappointment about Susan Collins’ decision to assist him, Trevor Noah continued with the big Today’s Outrage: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked up her copy of the President’s State of the Union address.

The daily show host played a montage of the most exaggerated responses from Fox News experts, culminating in Kellyanne Conway and Laura Ingraham accusing Pelosi of “shredding” the stories of the Americans Trump spoke of in his speech.

“That’s true, my friends,” Noah said, nodding seriously. “When Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of Trump’s speech, she not only tore a speech, she tore the memory of the people in that speech. Those people are now gone. That’s how paper works.”

But the host was particularly stunned by the idea that “these people, the people who support Trump, have no business complaining about decorum breaches.” He said he thought it was “pretty funny” that Republicans were “so upset” by Pelosi’s actions the same evening that Trump gave the presidential medal of freedom to Rush Limbaugh, “a man who, to say the least, is unknown like the best.”

What followed was an even more insane compilation of some of the most mean things that Limbaugh said about black people, women, Asians and others during his many decades on conservative talk radio.

“Yes, Rush Limbaugh may be racist, sexist, gay, and fake people with disabilities, but at least he treats paper with respect,” Noah said.

