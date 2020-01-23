On Tuesday evening, representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) dropped a lyric bomb on the Senate floor during the trial of President Trump’s dismissal.

In response to a question from Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, Jeffries, a native of Brooklyn, New York, responded by shouting the best in Brooklyn: “We are here, sir, to follow the facts, enforce the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That’s why we’re here, Mr. Sekulow, and if you don’t know, now you know. “(The line comes from the classic” Juicy “by Notorious B.I.G.)

“Ohhhh! And if you don’t know, now you know! Exclaimed Trevor Noah of the Daily Show on Wednesday evening. “That’s right! Congressman Hakeem Jeffries just quoted Biggie on the congressional floor. The only thing I wish was that he used the whole line. It would have been incredible. He says:” If you don’t know, now you know, n * ggaaaaa! “Because if that had happened, black people would have celebrated on the street, it would have been MLK Day Part II.”

“But I have to say, man, hip-hop has come a long way. Think about it: in the 80s and 90s, it was considered “gangsta” music, and now it is cited in a trial for impeachment. This is how hip hop came about. Think about it! That’s crazy. I bet it’s only a matter of time before Mitch McConnell responds with his own rap lyrics: “My name is Mitch and I don’t have a jaw / I love the Senate and sawing mawww . “”

