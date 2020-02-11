“Daily Show” Trevor Noah goes after Joe Biden for attacking civilians on the campaign route

On Monday evening, in addition to discussing the history of Parasite at the Oscars, Trevor Noah of The Daily Show picked up the recent sniping between centrist Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, where Biden spotted TV ads with the alleged performance of Buttigieg as mayor from South Bend saying he is “not a Barack Obama” and replying Buttigieg by saying, “He isn’t either.”

Really exciting things.

“[Buttigieg] has not released any ads that attack the VP – and maybe it’s because he doesn’t have to, because Biden keeps attacking himself,” Noah offered.

Yes, at a recent campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, a female contestant asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa, where he lost a significant margin to Buttigieg, and why voters should trust that he can win the general election.

“That’s a good question. Number one, Iowa was a democratic caucus. Have you ever been in a caucus? No, you don’t. You are a lying ponym soldier with a dog face,” Biden barked.

Noah was stunned. “Yes. Biden didn’t like that woman’s answer – and he didn’t just call her a liar, he called her a” lying, pony soldier with a dog face. ” Those are strong words that … I don’t understand at all, “Noah joked.” Like, is it a pony who is a soldier with the face of a dog? Is that what that is? Or is it a soldier with the face of a dog on a pony? “

The Biden campaign doubtfully claimed that the expression was a quote from an old John Wayne movie, but no one managed to find it in a John Wayne movie.

“But look, no matter where the line comes from, it’s not a great look for Biden, because it’s another example of him working with a citizen on the campaign track; in fact, it becomes his trademark,” Noah explained.

The comedian then broadcast a fake Biden campaign ad with real images of Biden following some of his civilian critics on the campaign track, accompanied by the slogan: “BIDEN: F * ck off, Jack.”

