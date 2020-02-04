“Daily Show” Roll out the hell out of Trump supporters in Iowa

It is almost three years since Jordan Klepper stepped down as a correspondent in The Daily Show. So it was a special occasion when he traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to interview Donald Trump’s donors about his impending release for Monday night’s episode.

“While all eyes are on Democratic candidates, a certain recently-deposited former reality TV star appeared in town to get his own cup of Iowa fun,” Klepper said before leaving a series of interviews with MAGA heads outside the show see president’s rally Thursday night.

He wanted to know what the most die-hard fans of Trump made of the trial and the lack of witnesses. They quickly called it a ‘joke’, a ‘shit show’ and a ‘sham’, but when Klepper said that if Trump did ‘nothing’ we ‘had to let everyone testify’, they got a bit confused.

When a man called John Bolton a “liar,” Klepper said, “A system should be set up where he takes an oath and under oath he tells the truth, otherwise he will be punished.” When the man agreed, he added, “And perhaps there is a judge in charge, such as the highest judge in the country, appointed by a Republican, and then we can all hear what he has to say.

“Would you be for such a system?” Klepper asked, to which the man answered, “Of course.”

Then there was the woman in the blinded American flag bandana who said she had “read the transcript” at Trump’s request before adding: “not literally, but I read the transcript, which means I read everyone who read it read the news. “She asked Klepper:” Have you read the transcript? ”

“I have,” he replied. “Spoiler alert: he asked a foreign country to get involved in our elections. It’s crazy right? It’s damn crazy! ”

“You can see he didn’t do anything wrong just because of his attitude. I mean, he would try to hide things,” another woman said. When Klepper pointed out that Trump was actively blocking the witnesses to testify and congressional documents She admitted, “I don’t care.”

