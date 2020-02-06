Daily report Have Alfredo translator claim after Sky’s Celtic apology

According to reports today, the player is in the midst of fake subtitles or the man being thrown in for the ill-fated Alfredo Morelos interview.

According to RecordSport, Michael Gorman translated the interview for Sky Sports that had to make a puff for the Ibrox striker.

The translation incorrectly claimed that Alfredo had accused Celtic fans of racism when he said nothing nearby. After Sky Sports published the interview, there were a few Spanish-speaking Celtic fans who had listened to the player’s words and transcribed it for social media.

The Daily Record came in after it was seen on social media and pretended to be the defender of everything that is fair and true in journalism. The broadcaster said they contacted Sky Sports about the incident and beat the last days.

Now they claim they know the person responsible for the translation. I wonder who told them? The same source that caused the “Super Car Sabotage” headline when someone was caught next to Alfredo’s car.

Sky apologized for the misleading subtitles.