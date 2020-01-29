Daily horoscope for Wednesday January 29 - this is what the stars have in store for you today - The Sun.

RAM

March 21 to April 20

Mercury and the sun give you extra mental and physical energy. So instead of letting ideas float around in your mind, you turn the best into quick action.

The direct, determined way in which you do this can mark a turning point in your career. Being ultra-romantic may not be your usual style, but can lead to real passion.

1

BULL

April 21 to May 21

You develop a different attitude towards love and see it as an important contribution to your happiness, but not the only thing that matters.

With innovative Uranus in your plate, you can create the future that you want. In a passion twist, the more you like to be independent, the more irresistible people find you.

GEMINI

22 May to 21 June

If you want to make up for something, this can be the day to start. You will find the right words to get a friendship back to its best.

Your personal planet Mercury is linked to learning and this is a good day to take a test, maybe on the road.

When you are single, the first words of Leo make you laugh, but love quickly becomes serious.

CANCER

June 22 to July 22

The power of Mars in your work schedule encourages ambitions and you can talk about your talents without sounding bragging.

If you are free to start a new relationship, someone you often notice during a routine trip can be The One. If you are involved, a partner may be ready to answer that exciting question.

LEO

July 23 to August 23

This is the day to focus on the projects and people who mean the most. You could make exciting progress.

Venus is strong in your true passion overview and if you know that you are with the right partner, love is everything you hoped for.

A talent involving two family members can become a money maker.

Get more out of Mystic Meg

Meg’s jewelry collection

Meg’s collection has been developed to bring out the magic in every constellation. Create your own ‘Lucky Charm’ necklace or choose pieces inspired by the elements, birthstones, love letters, sun, moon and stars, pendants, bracelets and much more. They can all be purchased online here and presented in a customized Mystic Meg gift box.

Meg’s website

Weekly tarot readings from celebrities, love match tools, Meg’s casebook stories, interactive rune and tarot readings are all available on Meg’s own site.

Follow Meg on Facebook

Meg’s page offers daily guidance and regular giveaways.

Meg’s live psychics

Call Meg’s live mediums 0905 005 8102 (£ 1.50 per min + access costs of your telephone providers. 18+ only) or to pay with a credit / debit card 08000 356 684 or call mobile users 020 7111 6406.

SMS psychic. Text only MEG then a space and your question 84122 (£ 1 per message. Max 3 per answer).

Calls cost £ 1.50 per minute plus the network access costs of your telephone company. You must have permission for account payers. Calls recorded for your protection, max. Call duration 19 minutes for 0905 number. Only older than 18 years. These services are for entertainment only. SMS costs £ 1 per received message, up to 3 messages per reply. UK only. To unsubscribe for free promotional messages, call Helpline: 0330 114 0300. SP: Inveroak.com, PO BOX 10015, CM1 9HH.

VIRGIN

August 24 to September 22

You can think clearly and make the smart amounts to give a daring work idea the best chance of success.

When it comes to romance, someone with a voice that makes you feel relaxed right away can turn out to be the love of your life.

The strongest source of happiness in your life is that friend with a new address.

SCALE

September 23 to October 23

Even if it’s something you’ve never thought of before, you feel attracted to the idea of ​​having your own business. Drawing up a plan should give you good ideas.

The moon shines a light on relationships and, if you are single, you have the choice between a second time romance and a rich newcomer.

SCORPION

October 24 to November 22

Venus settles at the heart of your chart, making it easier to believe in love and to rebuild trust in relationships.

If you are single, your new love has the same name as your first love. Take a moment at work to put yourself in a calm state of mind. Then a tricky task that you try for the first time is a success.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

The moon is farthest away, so your emotions are calmer and your mind can decide freely.

The results must be excellent. Long-term partners take a break from the serious side of relationships to rediscover the pleasure.

If your heart has a vacancy, it can be filled by a professional comedian.

CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

A remix of roles and responsibilities at home and at work demands a lot from you, but gives so much in return.

Love can be a puzzle until you get rid of that specific image of the kind of person you could love.

When you do that, someone will appear who is very different from your usual choices by your side.

AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

The moon is in your talk card and suddenly it is much easier to get in touch with the people you want to talk to, also for work reasons.

When you share your true hopes and dreams with a partner, you feel the love. Happiness shared with friends is linked to song titles and your favorite type of work.

MYSTIC MEG

January 28: There is a drive to explore your true self and expose it in your graph

IT IS A SIGN

How do I find my zodiac sign, what does it mean and how does the zodiac work?

MYSTIC MEG

January 27: While Venus is celebrating on Mars, there may be romantic surprises

IN THE STARS

Annual horoscope for 2020 – the coming year according to the Kerry King tarot

VIOLENCE TALENT

Leo horoscope – dates, properties and with whom Leos are most compatible

MYSTIC MEG

January 26: Love will be worthwhile and rich for Virgo in the coming days

FISHING

February 19 to March 20

Venus and Neptune can double the power of love in your life as they travel side by side in your map. Instead of making a relationship ideal, spontaneity is better.

Do find time for a family meeting. Now you have some great ideas to share and people are ready to listen when it really matters.

Do you want to send your Mystic Meg horoscope directly to you every day? Sign up here for the Fabulous newsletter

ZODIAC SIGNS: What is a zodiac sign and how do I find mine?