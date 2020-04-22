Daily horoscope for Wednesday April 22 – this is what the stars have for you today – The Scottish Sun

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Smart ideas will fill your mind and the big difference is that you don’t expect them to be perfect.

But once you turn it into action, the results look good and get better.

As for romance, sweet talkers are sincere.

Permanent partners can discuss their feelings and agree on future plans.

Luck of visiting door number “22”.

1

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

You will be most independent with useful energy bonuses.

Jupiter, the great planet of thought, adds a surprising American flavor to the way you make a living.

You get a clearer view of love and see how a relationship can move forward.

Single? If you recognize the voice, but not the face, it can be love.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

People you have known for your entire life, plus three that you meet for the first time, can have a smart work plan for you.

While Mercury, your personal planet, shows that you are ready for success.

But Venus is also powerful and love is intense, in the right way.

Yes, you have interesting choices to make.

CANCER ANC

June 22 to July 22

There are surprises in your team work chart and you can be the one who causes it when you move from being a reliable player to a charismatic manager who wants everyone to work.

If there is an imbalance in a relationship, the couple can become equal and deeper in love.

If you are single, see Scorpio.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Venus travels through the most sociable parts of your chart, making you the best zodiac teaser and a good company.

And just one conversation with someone you admire from a distance can be the start of a love match.

The work you do to help friends can reveal business talents that you have never used fully.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 – September 22

Deep down, you know your ideas for family, and to make money, is a good one – and now is the time to talk about it.

But when it comes to your love life, talking feels good but when you listen attentively you learn something very important about relationships.

Luck connects neighbors with the same name.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Take a break from your daily routine, even just by taking a different route to the shops, freeing your mind.

And a decision that is delayed suddenly is much easier to make.

You don’t hesitate but take the time because you want the best deal for your family and yourself.

If you are single, new love arrives in the customized car.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Pluto, your extraordinary planet, and your sign master, helps you find the right partner.

Yes, it is someone who works in the political field, but also has a beautiful singing voice.

If you are satisfied in love, you realize how well you can still be together.

But today’s surprise is the news about a very stylish wedding in the family.

AG SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

The smart planet Mercury is on your prize list and you excel in contests that really make you think.

Your ideas for creative and classy personal make-over.

Find out more about the work or craft that was once a tradition in your family – because you can have the same natural talent, and it can be satisfying and profitable.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

There is a sense of trying new things in your chart.

Dreams that initially form puzzles show the appropriate direction for your time – and you can take everyday objects or ideas and turn them into something special.

If you were single, the last time you met one of you wasn’t free, now the two of you were and that could be a special romance.

QU AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

When you offer a more challenging role at work and how you respond, take your chart to a new level.

You have the ability and are ready to prove it – first for yourself.

Meanwhile, a wise friend introduces you to someone who is contrary to you but whose heart and mind work in the same way as yours.

♓ PISCES

February 19 through March 20

Clearing all half words, and starting over, helps a family or group of friends return to good times.

And the closer someone is to you, the more open you are.

If you are single, a newcomer who reminds you of an ex-partner, but is smarter, and understands you better, can become The One.

