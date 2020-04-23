Daily horoscope for Thursday April 23 – this is what the stars have for you today – The Scottish Sun

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

New ways to use items that you have long owned, or old contacts, are the theme of your chart, through the new month.

You are inventive and original and Mercury gives you the confidence to support your plan.

Passion is all about connections – and if you say the same name as a family favorite is a clue to your love.

1

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Looking carefully at your personal image and adapting it to make it more suitable for your new ideas gets you started well.

You are responsible for your future and that is a great feeling.

Schedule a meeting or talk as close as possible to 2pm, because this is the time you like the most.

You shine in a contest that includes singing.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Instead of doing too much to please others, you allow your true self to appear.

Allocate time to work on talents that you might keep secret until now.

Venus goes deeper in your chart, makes you a pioneer of love, and can drive relationships in exciting new directions.

Single? New love has a name that sounds like royalty.

CANCER ANC

June 22 to July 22

New groups, perhaps related to charity, have a primary place for you – and offer the opportunity to use the skills you have stored for a while.

Be careful not to stretch time or resources.

You have an irresistible level of the love of Venus fed to couples at any stage.

So yes, it’s time to speed up big promises.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Ambition and personal drive start with a clean slate, so make sure you tie the loose ends beforehand.

Then you will be free to focus on goals that have golden potential.

Your learning zone is calm and organized, and with enthusiasm you are on so many wish lists – one of the most important links to sports friends.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 – September 22

Life continues to move, thanks to the new moon, and a slowing scheme adds speed.

A new way of looking at travel and knowledge triggers a future plan that feels instantly right.

If you are in love, acknowledge every movement and word.

If you are single, the super luxury lifestyle identifies your new love.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The regeneration month spreads the light of change through your chart but the key to success is letting your idea grow naturally – don’t force it.

You have a calm atmosphere of authority that is a real winner in the world of work but also attracts special love.

Luck is related to a house rich in interesting family history.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Renew every bond in your life because your chart glows with energy that is restarted.

So, whatever happened before, give everyone one more chance.

This can be a surprise.

Staying fit is led by Mercury’s logic, but there is a bit of damage too, making it a day where you can win unusual prizes.

AG SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Vague thoughts about changing career paths are ready to be well considered because the new moon opens your mind in some surprising ways.

You find a solution and make a bond that will bring good luck.

So be patient also strong.

In terms of love, you have partnership skills – be sure to use it.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

The luckiest new month of your year makes this the day to concentrate on the one thing that will make you happiest, whether it’s exciting work, extra money or finding love.

Jupiter gives you a special gift to make others feel confident and good about their lives and the loyalty of friends is very meaningful.

QU AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Focus on everything you want to achieve and let the new moon outline the things of the past.

You will find out how much is out there for you, but the change to your home is leading.

Love-wise, you talk about moving together.

Single? Other Aquarius might be special.

♓ PISCES

February 19 through March 20

Solving a mystery or writing about it can be a way for you to attract extraordinary partners.

Or if you are already involved, the new moon can help you talk to each other, and love each other, at a deeper level than before.

Confidence shows in a casual but always professional way you talk to the boss.

ZODIAC ALERTS: What are asterisks and how do I find mine?