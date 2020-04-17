Daily horoscope for Saturday April 18 – this is what is available to you today – The Scottish Sun

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Look again at the half-forgotten cash idea and give them a strong second chance.

Maybe there are hidden benefits in your daily life.

It might not be easy to see but what you do for the family is truly appreciated.

Single? You might have a choice between a casual speaker and someone who is almost too romantic.

1

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Loyalty and money can seem to pull you in different directions until Uranus gives you a genius idea that turns rivals into friends.

If you are looking for love, you see it staring at you in the supermarket queue.

A mutual friend happened to be there to make an introduction.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

When you are truly open to yourself, the goals you want to reach may surprise you, but they feel immediately right.

Now you can tell three important people in your life.

The comment right below you on an online post sends waves of love the way you are.

Completed? Opponents accept good love just like that and appreciate a partner.

CANCER ANC

June 22 to July 22

You think big today, with your mind open to opportunities.

This time, don’t let negative sounds or vibrations hold you back.

Partners who express their true ambitions for each other bring love to a new level.

If you start a single weekend, names starting with K have a lot to offer. . . but don’t rush romance.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

There is an intensity of the moon to your chart that can surprise you.

You feel very deep and truly love.

But when you trust your own judgment, you make the best decision.

If old friends or family take too much for granted, yes, you can show this – but the wiser you are, the better it works for everyone involved.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 – September 22

With a compromise graph and strong collaboration, sharing challenges is easier than you expect and getting good results.

In practical assignments, the perfect assistant is there in your life.

Dreams of exotic travel can begin to materialize through future planning. Someone who unexpectedly asks a romantic question.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Sudden interest in fitness and projects to improve it can fill your day with positive action.

The smallest step has the biggest impact because of the direction you are taking.

Even families are impressed.

Love is wild and partners look for golden desire. If you are free to fall in love, another Libra will be a smart choice.

Get more from Mystic Meg

Meg Jewelry Collection

The Meg collection has been developed to produce miracles on every asterisk. Make your own “Lucky Charm” necklace or choose pieces inspired by Elements, Birthstones, Love Letters, Sun, Moon and Stars, pendants, bracelets, and more. They can all be purchased online here and presented in a bespoke Mystic Meg gift package.

Meg’s website

Weekly celebrity tarot readings, love matching tools, Meg cas stories, interactive readings and tarot readings are all available on Meg’s own site.

Follow Meg on Facebook

The Meg page offers daily guides and regular prizes.

Psychic Direct Meg

Paranormal Meg Phone active life 0905 005 8102 (£ 1.50 per minute + your mobile provider access fee. 18+ only) or pay by credit / debit card call 08000 356 684 or mobile user calls 020 7111 6406.

Text of a psychic. Text only MEG then your space and question 60016 (£ 1 per message. Max 3 per reply).

Call costs are £ 1.50 per minute plus the cost of accessing your telephone company’s network. You must have bill payer permission. Calls are recorded for your protection, maximum call duration of 19 minutes for number 0905. More than 18 only. This service is only for entertainment. SMS costs £ 1 per message received, max 3 messages per reply. Only in England. To opt out of free promo messages, contact the Helpline: 0330 114 0300. SP: Inveroak.com, PO BOX 10015, CM1 9HH.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

When Mercury and Venus walk side by side, your thoughts and emotions give the same message when making important decisions.

A family video shows the face of destiny in the background – someone who is lucky.

You see love in a wiser way as an important part of life but not the only important thing.

AG SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

When the sun goes as far as possible to the heart of your chart, it can be a night of “love at first sight”.

They have the kind of looks you can’t resist plus the careers you respect.

This is the type of day where you or someone close to you can see talent and it can all begin with the song you sing during a telephone call.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Strong strands of creativity ask you to express love or loyalty in your own way.

Even if there are no costs, it will mean everything.

Emotional choices must be what you dream about.

Your mood is generous and yes, you want to share a sudden good fortune. However, do it quietly or risk triggering jealousy.

QU AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You can find the right answers to the questions you ask, even the most difficult ones, and give good advice.

You do very well, it can be a career.

Mars as a sign of increasing your passion, passion and deep trust in the moon adds a layer of reliability that makes you a great partner.

MEG MYSTIC

April 17: Passion for peace, but with room for some hot and sensual surprises

BABY WATER

If you are a Pisces, this is the star that suits you best

♓ PISCES

February 19 through March 20

Listen to your deepest feelings and let them move you forward. You begin to see your future as a true success story.

Work on ambitions that have real meaning to you.

Special luck can be attributed to the magazine.

If you are single, your partner’s destiny has a very unusual name. . . plus the talent to tell jokes.

ZODIAC ALERTS: What are asterisks and how do I find mine?