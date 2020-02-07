Dancing for Dylan: dad’s movements for son in NICU go viral

Updated: 4:01 PM EST February 7, 2020

Having a baby in the intensive care unit for newborns can be a painful experience for a parent. That is why Chris Askew decided to dance away the stress, and he shares his movements through social media. Askew’s son, Dylan, was born two months early in January and weighed just 4 pounds. “Unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t put into words how hard it is,” Askew said. Akew decided to post a video of herself dancing on TikTok for every day Dylan is in the NICU, and will continue to post them until Dylan is strong enough to go home. His videos have reached more than 4 million people, and the outpouring of love for Dylan is growing. Through his videos, others have reported to share their stories with Askew. “I am almost more concerned about these people I spoke to have been there for 190 days, 200 days, lost their children in the NICU and tell me that they laughed for the first time in weeks, “Askew said. “And they thank me, and I kind of like,” Wait, what? “Watch the video above to see the full story.

