Loading...

THE NORTH CAROLINA COUPLE WAS IN THE FIGHT OF THEIR LIVES WHEN THEY FOUND THEIR DAUGHTER HAD CANCER. She was not the only one who would get sick. WE HAVE HIS HISTORY OF FORCE AND SURVIVAL. >> AS FIRST ANSWERS, CHRISTINA AND KAY HAVE DEDICATED THEIR LIFE TO THE HOPE OF OTHERS. THEY SEE PEOPLE IN THEIR MOST DIFFICULT MOMENTS BUT THE LAST OCTOBER, THEIR OWN LIVES TAKEN A TERRIBLE TURN WHEN THE DAUGHTER WAS DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER. It's the worst day of our lives. WE DIDN'T KNOW YOU WILL DO IT. He took the rock for our family. They found answering – they found support from their family of the first respondent. ANOTHER FAMILY SON HAD LEUKEMIA. RECEIVED HUNDREDS OF BIRTHDAY CARDS. >> WE HAVE MADE A NEW FAMILY SINCE I WAS DIAGNOSED. >> THE TWO FAMILIES WERE THROUGH TREATMENTS, HOSPITALIZATIONS AND SURGERIES. A DOCTOR GAVE DUANE AN ​​AMAZING DIAGNOSIS. You have leukemia and we look at each other and I said wait, I already have one that has cancer. I think the hardest thing he has had to do in his life is what, dad will be admitted for a while, because I also have cancer. They find strength in each one now. I knew it had to be the rock for my family. They are never alone. We need to take care of them as they have taken care of us. They asked for Christmas cards for them and even though they're not home for Christmas, they'll be surrounded by love from everywhere. EVEN IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS FIGHT, THIS FAMILY OF FIRST RESPONSES WANTS TO ENCOURAGE ANY PERSON WHO GOES FOR A DIFFICULT TIME. >> YOU COULD HAVE A BAD DAY BUT THERE IS WELL ON EVERY DAY WITHOUT MATTERING WHAT SITUATION YOU ARE IN. YOU MUST HAVE FAITH AND NEVER GIVE UP. MEREDITH: THINGS ARE LOOKING FOR THEM. DUANE HAD A BONE MA

& # 39; I also have cancer & # 39 ;: dad diagnosed with leukemia battles with his daughter who also fights cancer

Updated: 1:07 PM EST December 21, 2019

As the first responders, the McKays have dedicated their lives to seeing people in their most difficult times. But last October, their lives took a turn when their daughter was diagnosed with cancer. "It was the worst day of our lives, I think," said Christina McKay. "We didn't know I was going to make it." Christina leaned on her husband, Duane, who became the stone of the family. They also looked at other first responders and those who were also dealing with childhood cancer. The McKays were already in the hospital when a doctor gave Duane a surprising diagnosis. "You have leukemia. And we looked at each other and I said & # 39; Wait, I already have one that has cancer & # 39;" said Christina. "I think the hardest thing he has had to do in his life is to go with our son and say:" Hey, guess what? You know, Dad is going to be admitted for a while because I also have cancer & # 39; ". Now, dad and daughter are finding strength in each other. And in Christina: "You may have a bad day, but there are good ones every day, no matter what situation you are in," said Christina. "You just have to have faith and never give up."

As the first responders, the McKays have dedicated their lives to seeing people in their most difficult times. But last October, their lives changed when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

"I think it was the worst day of our lives," said Christina McKay. "We didn't know I was going to make it."

Christina leaned on her husband, Duane, who became the rock of the family. They also looked for other first responders and those who were also dealing with childhood cancer.

The McKays were already in the hospital when a doctor gave Duane a surprising diagnosis.

"You have leukemia. And we looked at each other and I said & # 39; Wait, I already have one that has cancer & # 39;" said Christina. "I think the hardest thing he has had to do in his life is to go with our son and say:" Hey, guess what? You know, Dad is going to be admitted for a while because I also have cancer & # 39; ".

Now, dad and daughter are finding strength in each other. And in Christina.

"You may have a bad day, but there are good ones every day, no matter what situation you are in," Christina said. "You just have to have faith and never give up."

.