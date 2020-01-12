The Belleville Senators grabbed a 4-0 win in Utica on Saturday-evening to get ahead of the division.

Joey Daccord turned aside all 26 shots he saw to stop his first career in the American Hockey League. Daccord says it’s nice to get rid of the first one.

Max Lajoie scored the final game winner on the power play in the first period. Morgan Klimchuk added a power-play marker and an assist, Joseph LaBate broke in with a goal and an assist, while Parker Kelly once found the back of the net and Jordan Murray scored two assists.

Murray says the team played well defensively.

The B-Sens returns to action in Manitoba against the moose on Monday evening. The broadcasting time at 800AM CJBQ is set to 7:50 PM. for Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

.