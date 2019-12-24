DaBaby says he was "illegally" arrested by the Charlotte police

Loading...

DaBaby has had some legal problems over the past year – especially after he shot a man who attacked him in a Walmart last year and avoided a heavy prison sentence – but claims that his recent dealings with the police were unlawfully motivated. Last night at the Bojangles Coliseum in his home town of Charlotte, North Carolina, the Kirk rapper was arrested after a show. He informed NBC that he believed he had been attacked by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

"CMPD – the illegal police station – illegally searched my car and arrested me," he said. “Every time I do a show here. Every time. When I drive up to the parking lot, nobody is there. As soon as I get out of the car, 15 police officers come by. Can I borrow your microphone? ** Grab the microphone ** – Shines in the car window … they follow me, they don't pull us over for no reason … ”

, @ DaBabyDaBaby said: "Every time I pull up in the parking lot, there is nobody. As soon as I get out of the car, 15 police officers come by – can I borrow your microphone? Car windows … they follow me, they pull us without Reason over … "@wcnc pic.twitter.com/oWf0XonP5R

– Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 24, 2019

Police said police officers wanted to arrest and accuse DaBaby of abusing marijuana and oppose the police after he left them and refused to speak to them. They handcuffed him, searched his car, and then drove him to the sheriff's department of the Mecklenburg district. The officials decided not to arrest him, but to publish quotes about marijuana possession and to resist, hinder and delay him. DaBaby went to Instagram after he was released to show off his prison identification bracelet and claim that he had taken photographs and was arrested but not detained.

DaBaby shows the clear plastic bag he was given and the intact wristband, claiming he was treated improperly and threatened legal action against the CMPD. According to the NBC, the rapper was arrested / detained just a few hours after giving 200 toys to underprivileged families.

