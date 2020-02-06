DaBaby follows ‘Million Dollar’ Super Bowl Weekend in ‘Shut Up’ video

DaBaby’s Super Bowl weekend in Miami was almost as busy as the players. He played fourteen shows in three days for what he calls his “million dollar weekend.” He follows it all in the video for the new song ‘Shut Up’, in which the rising star sees schmoozen with rap heavyweights.

The video starts with a romantic message addressed to 2020. “Now I know what I and 2019 had was special, but that is nothing compared to what I have planned for you girl,” reads the message. “You are mine for the next 10 months and 22 days.” The video becomes a sort of diary of his busy series of shows: in the car, on stage, parties in strip clubs and hanging with stars such as Diddy and Kanye West. The song itself has the rapper who tackles those who scorn him and celebrates his true fans and success.

DaBaby released its first two albums last year: Baby on Baby and Kirk. He also made his Saturday Night Live debut this fall with host Jennifer Lopez. Although he has big plans for 2020, the year had a tough start: DaBaby was arrested in early January for theft in Miami after promoters reportedly paid him $ 10,000 less than what was promised for a show. He was eventually booked on battery charges that resulted from an excellent order in Texas.