DaBaby arrested for interrogation in relation to theft

Rapper DaBaby is in police custody for the second time in two weeks, this time to be interrogated in connection with a robbery.

WPLG's Ian Margol tweeted Thursday night that the 28-year-old rapper "Off the Rip" was arrested by the Miami police department, specifying that the North Carolina MC is not under arrest.

"BREAKING: We have confirmed that Jonathan Kirk, best known by his stage name DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby), has been arrested for

@MiamiPD, ”Margol tweeted. “He is NOT under arrest at this time, but he is being interrogated in connection with a robbery investigation. @ WPLGLocal10 #DaBaby ".

Margol also shared images that allegedly show the arrested rapper.

The Grammy nominee was arrested in North Carolina on December 23, just hours after organizing a toy campaign, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issuing citations to the spitter, the real name Jonathan Kirk, for possession of marijuana and resistance To an officer.

In December, Kirk told reporters that he believes officers illegally searched his car while he was operating that night. The video obtained by WCNC-TV shows the rapper detained in the parking lot. Kirk said officers attack him every time he comes to Charlotte, and that his video team had captured his own images representing the incident.

"They follow me, stop us for no reason, search our cars," Kirk said.

