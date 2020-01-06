Loading...

The prosecutor has seven photos that Harvey Weinstein could “humiliate” if released publicly – and which they want to secretly show the jury during his upcoming rape trial.

Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, told a judge Monday that the defense lawyers were “particularly sensitive” to the images she wanted to use against Weinstein at the end of the prosecution’s trial.

“It is not the practice of the Manhattan Attorney General to ever humiliate the accused,” said Illuzzi-Orbon.

“We have a proposal for how we can present our evidence to the jury without spreading it.”

Illuzzi-Orbon said nothing more detailed about the photos than that they were under 72 owned by the prosecutor.

In response, defense attorney Damon Cheronis told James Burke, the Supreme Court judge in Manhattan, that “we would like to file an application or discuss it privately with the court in private.”

In the meantime, Burke dealt a serious blow to the defense by deciding that no NYPD investigator could be called to the witness stand.

Weinstein bowed his head and held it with both hands when he heard the decision made one day before the judges’ selection was scheduled to begin.

Burke defused his verdict by saying defense attorneys could interrogate prosecution witnesses over Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, which could potentially lead to him being called to the stands if his testimony was found to be relevant.

The allegations against DiGaudio, who was responsible for the Weinstein investigation, led to the dismissal of charges against the disgraced film mogul and a change in the leadership of the NYPD’s Special Victims Division.

At a press conference after the hearing on Monday, Weinstein’s full-back Donna Rotunno said, “I think it’s always interesting when an investigator can’t say in one case that he was so much part of the investigation. Of course we will address this in the course of the process. “