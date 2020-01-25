DA office grants four resource dogs to communities

Updated: 8:28 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

MARIA: TODAY, NORFOLK DISTRICT ATTORNEY, MICHAEL MORRISSEY, HAS PROVIDED FOUR COMMUNITIES TO BRING DOGS TO COMMUNITY RESOURCES. THE PROGRAM KNOWN AS THE “BARK TRIP” WILL BRING PUPS TO DEDHAM, WEYMOUTH, WRENTHAM AND NEEDHAM. DOGS WILL PLAY A CRITICAL ROLE IN SUPPORTING SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS WHILE WORKING WITH CHILDREN IN CRISIS. AN AGENT FROM EACH OF THE FOUR COMMUNITIES HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH A PUPPY. ENGLISH CREAM BRIE OF GOLDEN RETRIEVER – SPECIFICALLY GOLDEN RETRIEVER RACE. >> IT IS AN INVALUABLE RESOURCE FOR SCHOOLS. MARIA: THEY ARE SO CUTE. DA SAYS PUPS WILL ADD A NEW DIMENSION TO THE WAY OF PROTECTION AND SEPARATION OF OUR POLICE SERVICES

DA office grants four resource dogs to communities

Updated: 8:28 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

The Norfolk District Attorney has granted four communities to bring in community resource dogs. The program, known as the “Bark Voyage”, will bring puppies to Dedham, Weymouth, Wrentham and Needham. Dogs will play an essential role in supporting school resource workers when working with children in crisis. One worker from each of the four communities has been selected to be paired with a puppy. The Golden Retrievers breed of custard has was specifically selected due to their relaxed nature.

The Norfolk District Attorney has authorized four communities to bring in community resource dogs.

The program, known as “Bark Travel”, will bring puppies to Dedham, Weymouth, Wrentham and Needham.

Dogs will play a vital role in supporting school resource workers when working with children in crisis.

An agent from each of the four communities was selected to be paired with a puppy.

The Golden Retrievers English Cream breed was specifically selected for its laid back nature.

.