DA identifies Lawrence DPW worker shot dead

Updated: 4:57 p.m. EST Jan 16, 2020

JENNIFER. JENNIFER: WE’RE TALKING WITH A WITNESS WHO SAID THAT THE SHOOTER WAS BETWEEN THE HOUSES, LOWER ON THE PERSON WORKING IN THE STREET. >> I SEE THAT HE HAS STARTED TO DRAW AND THE BOY HAS STARTED TO RUN. JENNIFER: SHE SEEN THE LAWRENCE DPW CREW TRYING TO TAKE THE SHOOTER COVER. >> WHEN THE BOY DRIVING THE TRUCK WALKS THROUGH IT, HE DRAWED HIM AND OPENED HIS ARM, GET HIS STOMP AND ELIMINATE NEAR THE TRUCK. JENNIFER: INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE VICTIM, MARCOS RUIZ-RODRIGUEZ, 52, WAS NOT THE PLANNED TARGET. >> HE WAS A GREAT DUDE AROUND, FATHER, UNCLE, FRIEND, HE WAS A GREAT PERSON. JENNIFER: THE DPW EMPLOYEES OF RUIZ-RODRIGUEZ STOP ON THE SHOOTING SCENE THROUGHOUT THE DAY, EVERYONE TAKES A LITTLE MEMORIAL ON THE SIDEWALK >> JUST WHAT WE DO EVERYDAY, OUR WORK NOW WE MUST BE CAREFUL I DON’T KNOW WHAT COULD HAPPEN. >> TO DO YOUR WORK AND HAVE YOUR LIFE TAKEN, IT IS NOT RIGHT. JENNIFER: LORI MARTIN LIVES A FEW BLOCKS OF THE SCENE AT THE CORNER OF CLIFTON AND SHE PAID HIS RESPECTS. >> IT’S JUST SO BAD, I DON’T KNOW WHAT THEY MUST DO TO FIX THE SITUATION. >> I’M AFRAID, IT NEVER HAPPENED HERE. JENNIFER: THIS WITNESS IS TOO SCARED TO SHOW HIS FACE, AND ONLY HOPE THAT THE GUNMAN IS TAKEN SOON. >> FOR ME IT FOLLOWED THEM, AND IT TRYED TO ATTACK SOMEONE WHO WORKS THERE. [NO AUDIO] JENNIFER: ONLINE WHO WANTS THE WORKERS OF DPW TO FEEL

VIDEO: A city employee who shot and killed while working on Lawrence Street on Wednesday was identified by the Essex District Attorney’s office.

