D-Day: Celtic set to enter into SFA over Glasgow Derby Incident

Loading...

Celtic is planning today to find out if their player will be banned from grabbing Alfredo Morelos at the end of last year’s Glasgow Derby match.

Ryan Christie has been quoted by the SFA for the incident and is unbelievably the only player to be quoted afterwards for possible abuses of the day.

Celtic was certain that they would fight the corner of their players. An attitude they have to take in view of the thing for which he is quoted is something that Alfredo Morelos got away with during one of the previous Glasgow Derby games.

See photo below.

Ryan must respond to the SFA during the fast track hearing and the outcome could banish the player for two games when football returns later in January.

The SFA have no idea and do not enjoy themselves by applying the game rules intermittently whenever they feel like it.

Celtic will feel sad when his player is banned given the behavior of part of the opposition on the field on December 29.