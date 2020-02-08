Cynthia Erivo becomes the queen of the soul in ‘Genius: Aretha’ Teaser

Cynthia Erivo portrays Aretha Franklin in the first glance at the upcoming National Geographic Genius anthology dedicated to the Queen of Soul. The 30-second teaser will be broadcast during Sunday’s Academy Awards, where Best Actress nominated Erivo will perform her Harriet song ‘Stand Up’.

The preview shows a glimpse of the eight-part Genius: Aretha, which premiered four consecutive nights, from Memorial Day on 25 May on National Geographic. “What kind of music do you really want to make,” an unseen Jerry Wexler asks Frank van Erivo in the teaser. “I want to make hits,” she says.

The anthology episode – the very first authorized limited series about Franklin – will explore “Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career – and the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world,” said National Geographic of the series , which also protected the music rights to the Franklin catalog.

“Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl,” said Erivo, who will also perform Franklin’s songs in Genius, earlier in a statement. “Her strength, passion and soul are visible in her eternal legacy, not just as a transcendent artist, but as an icon of humanitarian and civil rights.”

The Genius: Aretha preview arrives just two months after the first teaser for the Jennifer Hudson actor Franklin biopic Respect was revealed. That film is expected to premiere later in 2020.