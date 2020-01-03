Cycle of revenge: what is the next step after the murder of the Iranian general?

Loading...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during an electoral rally at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, May 13, 2017 (Shutterstock)

By JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) – The unprecedented murder of Iran's top general in an American air strike in Iraq sent shock waves across the Middle East, Iran and its allies vowing to take revenge amid fears of a total war.

But while they have vast arsenals and are at a striking distance from the US troops deployed in Syria, Iraq and the Gulf, Iran can beware of launching a reprisal attack that could spark a conflict. major.

Friday's targeted attack could give them a break by signaling that Mercurial President Donald Trump is ready to exercise U.S. military power in dramatic and unexpected ways.

The killed general, Qassem Soleimani, was an imposing figure who mobilized heavily armed militias across the region against the United States and its allies, extending Iran's influence to the Mediterranean.

His death was a severe blow to Iran and led almost everyone, from the supreme leader of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to vow massive reprisals.

"There will certainly be a reaction from Iran and the resistance axis, but the question is where, when and how," said Ibrahim Bayram, an analyst with the Lebanese daily An-Nahar. "I think the Iranians are precise and know how to direct the blow."

Here is an overview of possible scenarios for the future:

AMERICA OUTSIDE IRAQ

The most immediate repercussions are likely to be felt in Iraq, where the air strike – which also killed a senior Iraqi militia commander – was seen as an attack on the country's sovereignty.

The Iraqi parliament will meet on Saturday for an emergency session while powerful Iraqi-backed militias will hold a funeral in Baghdad, which thousands are expected to attend.

The targeted murder is likely to strengthen Iranian-backed political forces and factions against anti-government protesters who oppose Tehran's influence. Iran’s allies can now present themselves as defending national sovereignty against foreign aggression.

The Iraqi government, which has maintained a difficult alliance with Washington and Tehran, will come under increasing pressure to expel the 5,200 American soldiers who are in the country to help prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

This would place Iraq even more firmly in the Iranian camp, alongside Syria and Lebanon, and achieve a goal that Soleimani has been pursuing since the 2003 invasion led by the United States.

But that might not be enough.

REGIONAL PRESSURE POINTS

Over the past decade, Soleimani has mobilized tens of thousands of heavily armed combatants in Syria and Iraq, who have fought alongside President Bashar Assad in the civil war in Syria and fought the Islamic State group in both countries.

The United States has relatively small deployments of troops in both countries that could be targeted in revenge attacks. The latest escalation started last week when a rocket attack blamed on an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia killed an American entrepreneur.

The United States responded with a wave of air strikes that killed 25 militiamen in Iraq and Syria, and the militiamen then organized two days of violent protests at the United States Embassy in Baghdad. No one was injured during the protests, but the protesters raped the embassy complex.

Iran could also take revenge on its more distant allies, in Lebanon, Yemen or the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian-backed militant group of Hezbollah dominates Lebanon and has an arsenal of tens of thousands of rockets that can hit all parts of Israel. But it is unlikely to risk a total war that would devastate Lebanon, which is already plagued by a severe economic crisis and its own anti-government protests.

HIT THE GULF

Rather than releasing its proxies, Iran could react on its own by targeting American allies in the Gulf and their oil infrastructure. The United States accused Iran of a sophisticated attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in September, which temporarily cut its oil production in half.

The United States also blamed Iran for sabotaging tankers last year in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil transits. Iran has denied the allegations, but admitted to shooting down an American surveillance drone in June.

Iran could also retaliate by dropping the 2015 nuclear deal, which has gradually collapsed since Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and re-established crippling sanctions.

Iran has already openly defaulted on some of its commitments in response to the sanctions and may announce a new major push to enrich uranium.

SOUND AND FURY?

There is also the possibility, amid all the terrible predictions, that Iran will do nothing, at least for the time being.

Israel, for its part, does not seem very concerned. Authorities have closed a ski resort near the borders with Lebanon and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stopped a trip to Greece, but there have been no other security measures or calls to call reserves.

"I think the Iranians are shocked now," said Yoel Guzansky, an Iranian expert at the Institute for Strategic National Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank. He said Trump had restored the US power to deter attacks by strengthening the image of himself as a "crazy guy".

Iran and its allies have lost several other senior commanders over the years. Although they still swear revenge, they usually add that it will happen when and where they want – and the crisis will pass.

For example, Hezbollah has vowed to take revenge after one of its top commanders, Imad Mughniyeh, was killed in an attack in Damascus that the group blamed on Israel. It was in 2008, and although the group has traded fire with Israel since then, it has not carried out any major attacks.

Again, there is no real precedent for the murder of a character like Soleimani.

Joost Hiltermann, director of the Middle East program at the Crisis Group, an international think tank, says "we could see a war."

"You could say it would be wise to do nothing and let the storm pass," he said. "But frankly, when you see Khamenei, the supreme leader, crying during the mourning ceremony … You realize that they have put themselves in a corner. They will have to answer. "

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Fadi Tawil and A.J. Naddaff in Beirut contributed.