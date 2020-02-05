Cyberspies have mistakenly seen Canadian eyes for five years, the watchdog report says

OTTAWA – The national cyber espionage agency followed a Canadian citizen for several years, contrary to policy, due to a series of internal errors, says a newly released watchdog report.

The communications security company based in Ottawa gathers a wide range of foreign communications, including phone calls and emails, looking for information that is of interest to Canada.

The CSE is prohibited by law from targeting its activities against Canadians around the world and must seek to protect their privacy when using or keeping intercepted information.

CSE commissioner Jean-Pierre Plouffe, the old watchdog over the desk, saw a privacy leak that led him to conduct an in-depth investigation.

In his 2018-19 annual report, recently submitted to Parliament, Plouffe says that from 2010 to 2015 an alien who was identified as possibly in possession of Canadian citizenship was controlled by the CSE.

As part of Canada’s role in the Five All intelligence alliance, the CSE works closely with espionage services from the United States, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2018, one of these bodies, not mentioned in the report, drew CSE’s attention to the fact that the issue of nationality was “not fully addressed” in 2010 when his or her possible Canadian citizenship was first discovered, Plouffe’s report says.

The CSE “then obtained the necessary information to confirm that the intended person was indeed Canadian,” the report says.

It is the usual practice of the CSE to protect the privacy of people identified as possibly Canadian in the same way as those whose citizenship is confirmed, says Plouffe.

He discovered that CSE analysts were not consciously targeting the Canadian and that a number of factors led to the agency’s mistake. Among them: the incident was discovered during a vacation, individual targeting teams responsible for different technical aspects of gathering information did not coordinate their responses well, and the CSE failed to identify the potential Canadian as such in its targeting database.

Eventually, Plouffe found that, although the CSE complied with the law, the incident revealed gaps in the agency’s information management, privacy protection procedures, and policies regarding goals that might have been Canadian but whose status is concerned.

He says the risk of such a recurring error is low, as the CSE has taken several steps to prevent them from accidentally focusing on Canadians, including the adoption of new tools and information management procedures.

Plouffe was satisfied with the answer and did not make any recommendations.

Ryan Foreman, a spokesperson for CSE, said he could not provide additional details about the incident.

The episode “is certainly proof that constant supervision must be maintained” about the agency’s evolving practices, said Bill Robinson, a researcher at The Citizen Lab at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

“It is worrying to see these things being discussed year after year,” said Robinson, who is keeping a close eye on the CSE.

The corrective steps of the spy service are undoubtedly sincere, but they do not mean that the same type of problem will no longer happen, he added.

Since the Plouffe report was written, the assessment duties of the commissioner’s office have been included in a new watchdog, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, with a broader mandate.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

—Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press