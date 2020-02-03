Cyberpunk 2077 will have over 70 historical side tasks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LembwKDo1Dk [/ embed]

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated video games coming to the market this year. It was a disappointment for some fans when CD Projekt Red announced the game’s delay. This delay will give the team a bit more time to improve the title for its release, and today we’re finding that the game will have over 70 side quests. Each of them is unique and action-oriented, which should give players an incentive to explore the world outside of the campaign.

We knew beforehand that Cyberpunk 2077 would have side quests. In fact, CD Projekt Red had shown that there was a team that only did side jobs. While many of the games released on the market include side quests, you can typically expect the typical on-demand quests such as finding an area and picking up an item. This won’t be the case with Cyberpunk 2077, since each quest has its own story and it can sometimes be quite lengthy.

This team strives to ensure that the content is entertaining for the players. Some quests are locked behind certain choices, so there is an incentive to play the game again to see different content. But as mentioned earlier, Night City will have a number of side tasks, as CD project chief John Mamais said in an interview with OnMSFT.

According to John Mamais, with the quests players can expect little stories and not the advanced cinematic storytelling sequences that you would see in the main game campaign.

We can currently expect the game to launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.

Source: OnMSFT