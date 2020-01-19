Cyberpunk 2077 release date postponed to September 17, 2020 - Industry - News

Last night CD Projekt Red went to Twitter to make an announcement that would disappoint many gamers. The highly anticipated sci-fi RGP adventure game Cyberpunk 2077 misses its planned release in April 2020 and will be stopped in the summer. CDPR will instead release the game on September 17, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 has made some headlines in the HEXUS news since it first came to light as an important project for CDPR, the makers of the Witcher series. Last summer, with the game featuring a major on E3, with a special appearance by star Keanu Reeves, and the announcement of collaboration with Nvidia for RTX On effects, HEXUS readers seemed very interested in this upcoming blockbuster sci-fi RPG game. The most illuminating disclosure to date was probably the 48-minute gameplay walkthrough shared behind closed doors on E3 2018 and published for public consumption in August of the same year. This is definitely worth a look if you have the time and the inclination.

Returning to this day, CDPR gave some background information about his decision to postpone the release of the game. So you can read between the lines yourself and understand all the subtleties in the reasoning, perhaps I have reproduced the full “excuse” part of the explanation below:

“We are currently in a phase where the game is complete and playable, but there is still work to be done. Night City is huge – full of stories, content and places to visit, but because of the enormous scale and complexity of it all , we need more time to finish testing, repairing and polishing the game, we want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crown on this generation and delayed launch gives us the precious months we need to make the game perfect ”

It is hard to grumble when a game developer / publisher postpones a game high on your wish list to make it better and reduce the likelihood of terrible bugs and cumbersome patches in the early digital existence of the game on your PC.

While waiting for the delayed game, CDPR says it will provide “regular updates on progress” and, anyway, it will be summer.

In the aftermath of the official CDPR tweet Talsorian Games, the maker of the Cyberpunk tabletop RPGs on which Cyberpunk 2077 is based, offered his support.