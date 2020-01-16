Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will also take a delay hit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LembwKDo1Dk [/ embed]

If you don’t remember, CD Projekt Red went to their official Twitter account today to announce that Studio Cyberpunk is delaying 2077. The anticipation of the release of one of the biggest games of this year has certainly brought some disappointment to fans, but luckily this game will still be released in 2020. However, the same does not apply to the multiplayer component.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the expected title for video games, and the RPG, which follows the successful Witcher titles from the development studio, has met with great interest in the game’s release. Unfortunately, the release date previously planned for Cyberpunk 2077 for April was postponed to September this year. In the press release released by CD Projekt Red, it turns out that the studio is done with the game and is fully playable. What the studio now wants to do with the delay is to polish the build further, looking for bugs or glitches that may appear.

This delay also means that the multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 has also been pushed back. In essence, CD Projekt Red built a multiplayer component for the game separately, which should be released after the game starts. We haven’t received any details on how the multiplayer game mode would work, but CD Projekt Red warned investors during a question and answer discussion that the multiplayer component will no longer be available in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently being released on September 17, 2020 on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. This isn’t the only major lag fans will have to endure this year. We also recently reported that the console ports of Moons of Madness, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Marvel’s Avengers are late.

Source: CD Projekt Red