Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Allows further pre-orders for the Collector's Edition

CD Projekt Red became famous with the release of The Witcher trilogy and since then the studio has been working on a highly anticipated RPG called Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has a lot of hype behind it as we plunge into a new futuristic world, in crime and greed rule society. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed since then, and although we have to wait a long time to start the campaign, more Collector’s Editions are apparently being pre-ordered.
If you missed the original Cyberpunk 2077 preorder and happen to live in the United States, it was found that additional units are available at Walmart. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platform versions of the Collector Edition can be purchased. We will of course list below what comes with the game’s Collector’s Edition.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
- Collector’s Edition Box
- Case with game discs
- V statue
- world Compendium
- Map of the night city
- sticker
- Quadra V-Tech keychain made of metal
- Guide to the night city
- Metal pin set
- Steelbook collectible
- Embroidered patches
- Hardcover art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art booklet
- Digital Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook
- Digital wallpapers for desktop & mobile
It looks like the Collector’s Edition comes with an abundance of items that should serve as a shelf in your home. As previously mentioned, you can pre-order both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on September 17, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.
Source: Walmart