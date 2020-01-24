Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Allows further pre-orders for the Collector's Edition

CD Projekt Red became famous with the release of The Witcher trilogy and since then the studio has been working on a highly anticipated RPG called Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has a lot of hype behind it as we plunge into a new futuristic world, in crime and greed rule society. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed since then, and although we have to wait a long time to start the campaign, more Collector’s Editions are apparently being pre-ordered.

If you missed the original Cyberpunk 2077 preorder and happen to live in the United States, it was found that additional units are available at Walmart. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platform versions of the Collector Edition can be purchased. We will of course list below what comes with the game’s Collector’s Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Edition Box

Case with game discs

V statue

world Compendium

Map of the night city

sticker

Quadra V-Tech keychain made of metal

Guide to the night city

Metal pin set

Steelbook collectible

Embroidered patches

Hardcover art book

Digital soundtrack

Digital art booklet

Digital Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Digital wallpapers for desktop & mobile

It looks like the Collector’s Edition comes with an abundance of items that should serve as a shelf in your home. As previously mentioned, you can pre-order both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on September 17, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Walmart