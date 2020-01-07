Cyberpunk 2077 action figures announced, pre-order now

Loading...

Cyberpunk 2077 is on the horizon and gamers can’t wait to finally get their hands on one of the most anticipated 2020 video games.

To further increase the hype, new action figures based on the characters Male V and Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) have been unveiled, which can now be pre-ordered from Walmart and Gamestop.

Check them out below!

The action figures range from $ 25 to $ 30 depending on where you buy them. They have a full-length 7-inch figure that contains over 22 moving parts. The figures are packed in a stylish Cyberpunk 2077 window box.

A slightly more expensive figure by Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) has also been revealed, which will cost you $ 50. This figure will be slightly larger at 12 inches and will have Silverhand’s iconic in-concert look. Pre-orders are now available from Gamestop.

In similar news, CD Projekt RED released a new trailer for the upcoming game at The Game Awards 2019, which featured some of the game’s featured music artists. We now know some of the artists featured in the game, such as Grimes, A $ AP Rocky, and more. Check out the new trailer right here!

Source: Walmart and Gamestop