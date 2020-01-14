CY Middle School Digital Media teacher Christy Rodgers. (CY middle school)

CASPER, Wyo. – Christy Rodgers is a digital media teacher at CY Middle School in Casper.

Her engineering and design students were selected as Wyoming winners of a nationwide Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition after a letter from CY deputy school principal Randall Bower to the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees.

Her “Action Plan” described a concept for a “frost bot” that helped the class reach the state level of competition.

Winning this second phase of the competition brought the class a prize package of $ 15,000 that includes Samsung technology and classroom equipment.

“Currently (the class) is in phase 3, which requires a three-minute demonstration video of (Rodgers) and her students’ project,” Bower writes. “The project is to design a frost bot that uses Arduino sensors to determine when the temperature drops below freezing.”

When the temperature drops below freezing, the “frost bot” lowers a robotic arm to use a frost cloth to protect the garden from the cold temperatures.

This video must be ready by February 20th. By winning the second phase, the class also received a $ 1,500 video kit to assist them in the third phase.

The class now has the opportunity to be selected as one of 20 finalists in the nationwide competition phase. If selected, the class would win a $ 50,000 package of technology and educational materials.

Four students and a school representative would also win a trip to New York to come up with their idea for the final phase of the competition.

The national winner in this final phase will receive $ 100,000 in Samsung technology and equipment for his school.

The class also won a Samsung tablet for winning the first phase of the competition.

The NCSD Board of Trustees approved the Samsung awards presented to the CY-Class at its meeting on Monday, January 13th.