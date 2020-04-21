CVS Well being to present drive-thru fast COVID-19 tests in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Michigan governor introduced Tuesday a partnership with CVS Wellness to offer travel-via speedy COVID-19 tests in Dearborn.

In accordance to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s business, COVID-19 screening will be carried out in the parking whole lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library — 16301 Michigan Ave. — at no price to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not expected.

The governor’s business office says the internet site will examination 500-750 people every day who are suffering from specific COVID-19-relevant signs and symptoms and hazard components as described by the Centers for Disease Management and Prevention.

“We will need COVID-19 testing now far more than at any time to get an precise depend of bacterial infections to aid us go on flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in each individual corner of our point out,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “Our partnership with CVS Overall health is a substantial phase toward dashing up Michigan’s restoration and having Michiganders again to a feeling of normalcy in their day-to-day lives.”

Wellbeing care companies will be on-site to oversee screening. Tests will be executed making use of the new Abbot ID NOW™ COVID-19 take a look at, which a short while ago acquired unexpected emergency use authorization from the U.S. Foods and Drug Administration for the swiftest detection of the virus. The point out is also furnishing stability, own protecting devices materials for the crew administering the assessments, and on-the-floor logistics.

People are essential to stay in their autos at the testing internet site. The tests method takes about 30 minutes from the selection of the swab to the shipping of final results.

