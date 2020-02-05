Cute puppy born with 5 legs

(KMOV via CNN) – The Stray Recue from St. Louis provides a cute five-legged puppy. The non-profit organization said a family reached out to them after noticing the malformations of the 3-month-old puppy. The family then decided to surrender Gema to Stray Rescue hoping to give her a fight to get the best life she could have, according to the organization. “When her original family asked us for help, we naturally brought Gema into the Stray Rescue family immediately. They did what was best in the interest of this little puppy and we recommend them for that. She gets everything she needs to make a bright future possible, “said Cassady Caldwell, executive director. Tray Rescue of St. Louis described Gema as a playful puppy who gets tired quickly but has good balance and coordination. whether it will be operated in the future Related: Bulldog prefers skateboarding to walk on legs

(KMOV via CNN) – The Stray Recue from St. Louis provides a cute five-legged puppy.

The non-profit organization said a family contacted them after they noticed the malformations of the 3-month-old puppy. The family then decided to surrender Gema to Stray Rescue hoping to give her a fight to get the best life she could have, according to the organization.

“When her original family asked us for help, we naturally brought Gema into the Stray Rescue family immediately. They did what was best in the interest of this little puppy and we recommend them for that. She gets everything she needs to make a bright future possible, “said Cassady Caldwell, executive director.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis described Gema as a playful puppy that gets tired quickly but has a good balance and coordination.

A veterinary team will examine Gema and decide whether to undergo surgery in the future.

