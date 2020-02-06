Customers say that curly styling products developed in New York let their hair fall out

NEW YORK CITY – The manufacturer of a hair care line, made in New York City and popular with people with curly hair, is re-testing its own products in the face of increasing customer complaints.

The stylist and author Stephanie Mero, who deals with “thecurlninja” on social media, was a long-time supporter of DevaCurl products. She used it to maximize her clients’ natural curls in her salon and encouraged her thousands of online followers to use them to help bring out her own curls.

However, Mero reports that she and her customers suffered severe hair damage last spring after refilling their DevaCurl products.

“The hair is fried. I haven’t seen any damage like this from color or bleach. I haven’t seen any damage like this from heat. It’s different. The cuticle of the hair has exploded,” said Mero.

Mero has published her complaints on social media.

She founded a Facebook group where she found thousands of other men and women who shared similar stories about hair loss, scalp problems, and hair damage that also made them responsible for DevaCurl’s products. They have since made their complaints public.

The first DevaCurl product was developed in New York City in 2002, but the brand was sold to Henkel Professional North America in 2017.

In response to the online backlash, the company released a statement:

“Over two decades ago, DevaCurl emerged from conversations with our consumers and with our salons and stylists about what they wanted and needed to hug their curls. As a result, our community has grown to millions of Devas around the world who use all of us Our formulations are rigorously and thoroughly tested daily to ensure that our products meet strict internal quality assurance standards and regulatory requirements before they go on the market, and we don’t speculate on why some people associate the challenges with their curls for our products However, they represent only a fraction of one percent of the million people who regularly enjoy DevaCurl products. As part of our ongoing commitment to product safety and the satisfaction of our Deva community, we conduct additional tests with an independent We are committed to providing our customers with all the information they need to continue to use DevaCurl with confidence pdates on our website, and we encourage our consumers to share their experience with us at [email protected] , We will do everything we can to help everyone on their journey. “

As the company completes its investigation, Mero says it will continue to post through DevaCurl, no longer to promote the company, but for moral reasons.

“As a stylist and as a person, I feel the highest responsibility to care for the people who trust me,” said Mero.

