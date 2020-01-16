TORONTO – Costume designers for ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Anne With an E’ are among the designers honored for their work in film and TV.

The Canadian Film and Television Alliance Costume Arts and Design has announced nominees in 15 categories for the CAFTCAD Awards, to be held in Toronto on March 1.

Designers for “Riverdale” from Netflix compete in today’s TV category against “LOL :] from TVA.ca”, “Get Shorty” from Super Channel, “Barones Von Sketch” from CBC and “The Detour” from CTV Comedy. The TV period period includes nominees from AMC’s “The Terror”, CTV Sci-Fi’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and the CBC series “Anne With an E”, “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Unspeakable”.

The sci-fi TV finalists come from Netflix ‘Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events’, Bravo’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Odd Squad’ from TVO Kids, ‘Showcase’s’ Batwoman ‘and the CTV Sci-Fi shows’ Killjoys “and” Star Trek: Discovery. “

The contemporary film category includes designers from “It Chapter Two,” “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” “Ready or Not,” “J.T. Leroy, “and” In the Shadow of the Moon. Nominees in the film category ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Stockholm’, ‘I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story’ and ‘Goalie. “

A new international category presents the film prize to the team behind ‘The Song of Names’ and a TV prize to the team behind ‘Daybreak’ by Netflix.

The nominees are Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have worked on projects produced in Canada or co-productions.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020

The Canadian press