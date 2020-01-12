Customer opinion: you don't need to feel trapped by the climate crisis

“So this is how the CCL started, trapped by two elderly women in a nursing home,” said Marshall Saunders, speaking in 2016 to 1,000 activists who are members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the group of defense he founded in 2007, considered today by many to be the most powerful. climate lobby in the country. Saunders, recently deceased, may have launched CCL after being trapped in a question and answer session during one of his climate talks, but what he did next would allow thousands of people to speak powerfully to their congressmen and others on climate solutions.

I saw the extent of Saunders’ contribution to climate activism when I spoke to the head of the organization of a large, well-known nonprofit organization. “We cannot let our volunteers write letters to the editor or the editorials,” the organizer told me five years ago, “because they will be wrong and will distort the organization.” This institutional commitment to “protect the brand” was also a death sentence for the empowerment of citizens.

Compare that to the more than 4,200 letters to the editor, editorials, and editorials that Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers published in 2018. The large non-profit organization feared that its members would “get it wrong” and make the organization look bad. . Saunders, on the other hand, asked what was needed to help CCA volunteers get it right, gave it to them and left them free to speak and write with authority and confidence. This is just a preview of Saunders’ gift.

Saunders’ speech to 12 seniors in a nursing home before the launch of CCL was one of dozens he made using Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” slides. The first questioner described her difficulty reading when using the new energy-efficient bulbs and wanted to know if she could use two of the new bulbs instead of one of the old ones. Saunders did not know what to say.

Then another elderly woman asked the most basic question, “What should we do?”

“What we need,” replied Saunders, “is thousands of ordinary people organized, lobbying their congressmen with one voice, one message and relentlessly lobbying , unstoppable, but friendly and respectful. ”

“Why don’t you do this?” Asked the woman.

Feeling cornered, Saunders replied, “I didn’t do it, because no one would come to a meeting like this.”

“I will help you,” replied the woman.

Feeling trapped, Saunders said, “Okay, let’s go.” He started inviting people to a first meeting, but the invitation was not going well. He called the elderly lady in the retirement home three or four times, but she never answered. Saunders feared an empty room and was considering canceling the meeting, but still continued to invite. Twenty-nine people showed up. Saunders estimated that he needed at least four of the 29 to register in order to have a group. “To my surprise,” he said, “all 29 have signed on.”

Since that day, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby has grown to over 400 chapters in the United States whose members had more than 1,400 meetings with members of Congress or their staff in 2018, and more than 3,100 speech and awareness events this same year. Elli Sparks, a CCL volunteer who became a staff member, said that she joined the CCL with “climatic trauma”. She read Bill McKibben’s book “Eaarth” and cried at home and at work. But 18 months after joining the CCL, she met with 20 Congress offices and described the experience as “sacred and profound.”

Another CCL volunteer, Cheryl McNamara, was also inspired by a book, “A Short History of Progress” by Ronald Wright. Wright shows how civilizations like the Maya rose and fell because they engulfed the environment that supported them. Years earlier, McNamara had been alarmed by climate change, but she quickly brought it to mind – but not this time.

“When I put down Ronald Wright’s book,” McNamara recalls, “I saw myself as an elderly woman on her deathbed, ashamed that I could have done something about this problem but that I didn’t “I did nothing and now that I was dying, I was powerless to do anything. But it was not too late. I was at my peak, perfectly capable of helping to solve this gigantic and dangerous problem.”

Saunders passed away recently, but it is not too late for us. He left a deep legacy, an organization empowering people across the country and around the world to make a difference in the fight against climate change – and you could join them. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby may have started when Saunders was trapped by two elderly women in a nursing home, but it could free you from the feeling of being trapped by the enormity of the climate crisis. You can thank Marshall Saunders for that.

Sam Daley-Harris founded the Results anti-poverty lobby in 1980, founded Civic Courage in 2012 and is the author of “Reclaiming Our Democracy”.