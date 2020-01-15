Customer Opinion: The Future of Renewable Energy in America Is Limited by Expensive Regulations

In recent years, a number of states and the federal government have worked to increase the amount of renewable energy in the US power grid. Unfortunately, progress has been slow. For example, with respect to offshore wind power, only one project off Rhode Island has been installed to date in American coastal waters.

Why the delays? In large part, the answer is a lot of unnecessary government bureaucracy. Although US states have approved nearly 17,000 megawatts of offshore wind power – something both states and environmentalists want – the bureaucratic hurdles involved have proven prohibitive. Locating and installing these types of projects may require the approval of 20 different federal, state, and local agencies – and the process can take years.

This same mark of inefficiency has also created major obstacles to the development of new roads, bridges, pipelines, electric transmission lines and other essential infrastructure. However, these barriers may begin to fall, now that the Trump administration has proposed improvements to the National Environmental Policy Act.

For years, NEPA regulations have slowed the development of critical infrastructure projects across the country. For example, NEPA reviews often take up to seven years to approve a single federal highway project. During the NEPA review, the administration hopes to establish more reasonable deadlines for the completion of environmental impact statements. This rationalization, combined with better information sharing, could help the country to launch new energy and infrastructure efforts. Improving NEPA could also help revitalize the country’s essential hard rock mineral industry.

A fairer and more efficient regulatory approval process for the US mining industry is very important for the country’s energy independence and vital infrastructure assets. Wind and solar installations – as well as new bridges and roads – all require large quantities of minerals and metals from American mines. Minerals like neodymium, molybdenum, iron, copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and others are essential to the success of emerging renewable energy technologies like wind turbines, solar panels , lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. And these new technologies will require even more minerals and metals than the systems they replace.

Unfortunately, it now takes seven years, and often longer, to obtain the necessary permits for a new mine in the United States. In contrast, Canada and Australia maintain relatively strict environmental standards, but still process mining permits in just two to three years.

The United States has approximately $ 6.2 trillion in mineral reserves. But because of our broken authorization process, America continues to urgently source materials for energy, transportation, and other infrastructure projects from countries with far lower environmental standards than ours. It is high time to improve our environmental review requirements, both to reinvigorate national mining and to modernize our failing infrastructure. But that cannot happen until Washington streamlines archaic bureaucracies and begins to cut red tape.

Thomas Madison Jr. is an infrastructure consultant who previously served as a director of the Federal Highway Administration in the United States.